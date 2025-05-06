Does It Matter Which Kind Of Cucumber You Use For Pickling?

The only thing that tops the crunchy tang from a just-opened jar of good quality store-bought pickles is biting into ones made at home to pickley perfection from fresh cucumbers. Making pickles can be surprisingly easy depending on the method you use. But the first step toward ones so good you may never want store-bought again is choosing the right cucumbers. Angelo Sosa, Executive Chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, spoke to The Takeout about what to look for.

"For me, the Persian cucumbers are best," he told us, naming his favorite. "I like the fact that they are clean in flavor and don't taste too metallic nor earthy and allow the vinegar brine to shine as well as the cucumber," which he said brings "a beautiful personality to your pickles." Explaining why skin thickness is important, Sosa said, "if the skin is too thick, the vinegar brine won't penetrate as well, though too thin and it will overpenetrate." He also added that the cucumbers should ideally be "around 6 to 8 inches" long. Sosa scored Persians high on both counts, saying their "skin to flesh ratio is perfect," and they're "consistent in size" in his preferred range.

Persian cucumbers, which are skinnier than standard supermarket cukes with smooth, thinner skin, have other positive pickling qualities too. They are firm and crisp without many seeds, which makes for snappy pickles. They also aren't watery, which is a good thing according to Sosa: "If there is too much water content it will dilute the vinegar brine preventing the full flavor," he explained.