Why Are We Wasting So Much Plastic Individually Wrapping Cucumbers?
The global plastic crisis has people wanting to reduce single-use plastic, especially since researchers have found microplastics in Antarctica, breastmilk, and even water bottles. Why, then, are some cucumbers still sold in individual plastic wraps?
First, not every type of cucumber is wrapped in plastic. This practice is usually reserved for English (or European) cucumbers, which have thin skin and are more delicate than American cucumbers. The wrap is used to protect them from damage during transport and to give them a longer shelf life. The same can be said for many other fruits and vegetables. Grapes, for instance, are easily spoiled during transport, which is why they're normally sold in plastic bags. In general, when you see apples, broccoli, or other produce packaged in plastic it's to make it last longer. The plastic film limits the amount of oxygen and moisture that's coming in contact with the produce, thereby extending its shelf life.
A longer shelf life translates to fewer cucumbers (and other produce) being thrown away by grocery stores or by consumers who don't eat them before they spoil. Since decomposing matter releases methane (a powerful greenhouse gas), some people claim that saving food from landfill mitigates climate change. Does this mean that using plastic wraps is actually good for the environment?
To wrap or not to wrap
Food waste releases greenhouse gases, so there's no denying that it's a big issue, especially since we throw away about 40% of the food produced around the world. Plastic also releases greenhouse gases when it breaks down, but a 2022 study found that the overall emissions of plastic wraps are 4.9 times lower than those of discarded cucumbers. That said, most of the cucumbers' impact came from being grown in greenhouses and from being carried long distances in refrigerated trucks rather than from being thrown away. This is good news for consumers since it means we can actually work toward reducing the problem with a few simple choices.
First, go local. Because locally-grown food gets to grocery stores faster, it tends to have fewer transportation emissions, doesn't need to be refrigerated for as long as imported produce, and can often forego plastic wraps. When it comes to cucumbers, get American ones over the delicate English ones. You can also opt to buy fewer things when you're at the store so you have time to eat everything before it spoils. These choices will lower both the need for plastic wraps and could reduce the amount of food thrown away. Take it a step further and try composting your food scraps, which is actually easier than you might think and can reduce emissions.