Why Are We Wasting So Much Plastic Individually Wrapping Cucumbers?

The global plastic crisis has people wanting to reduce single-use plastic, especially since researchers have found microplastics in Antarctica, breastmilk, and even water bottles. Why, then, are some cucumbers still sold in individual plastic wraps?

First, not every type of cucumber is wrapped in plastic. This practice is usually reserved for English (or European) cucumbers, which have thin skin and are more delicate than American cucumbers. The wrap is used to protect them from damage during transport and to give them a longer shelf life. The same can be said for many other fruits and vegetables. Grapes, for instance, are easily spoiled during transport, which is why they're normally sold in plastic bags. In general, when you see apples, broccoli, or other produce packaged in plastic it's to make it last longer. The plastic film limits the amount of oxygen and moisture that's coming in contact with the produce, thereby extending its shelf life.

A longer shelf life translates to fewer cucumbers (and other produce) being thrown away by grocery stores or by consumers who don't eat them before they spoil. Since decomposing matter releases methane (a powerful greenhouse gas), some people claim that saving food from landfill mitigates climate change. Does this mean that using plastic wraps is actually good for the environment?