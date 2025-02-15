What Makes Wine Grapes Different From The Ones You Get At The Store?

Whether you're eating your grapes or drinking them, you're most likely consuming a variety of the vitis vinifera species. Though they come from the same species, table grapes (the kind that you buy at the grocery store) are quite different to wine grapes. These differences can be typically seen in taste, size, and durability.

Table grapes, whether they're red or green, are larger than most wine grapes. They also have thinner skin. In some places — like in the United States — they're normally sold seedless. All of these factors make these types of grapes ideal for eating; the thin skin and lack of seeds mean table grapes have fewer tannins (compounds that are bitter and that keep animals from eating a fruit). This is exactly what makes them taste so good. (That being said, it is not unheard of to cook with wine grapes.) However, the most important difference is that table grapes stay fresh for longer which means they can survive the journey from the farm to your fridge.

On the other hand, wine grapes tend to be smaller. They also have seeds and thicker skin, ergo, more tannins. In wine, however, tannins are a good thing, as they provide the astringent dryness people love in varieties like cabernet sauvignon or malbec. Unlike table grapes, wine grapes start to rapidly degrade once they're picked, so they're not great for shipping to stores. This also means that you have probably never eaten a wine grape, unless you've visited a vineyard during harvest time.