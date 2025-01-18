The Hack For Stylishly Serving Up Rice Bowls At Home

Every now and then, the urge strikes. The desire to host a dinner party descends like fog in the night, and you have no choice but to indulge, lest you face regret for the socializing you could have done but passed up to spend another evening watching your favorite show on Netflix for the 50th time. I get it! I've been there, too. But what better to host that party and jazz it up a little? Presentation tricks and tips go a long way in gussying up your shindig; some are as simple as serving up restaurant-style rice bowls.

Whether you're dishing out the perfect fried rice or serving up some divine Indian butter chicken, you can do better than a simple rice hunk and a ladle of sauce. Try this hack on for size: Grab a medium-sized bowl and place a small bowl upside down in its center, leaving about an inch of space. Start packing your cooked rice into the gap between the bowls and completely cover the small bowl's bottom. Then, cover the large bowl with an even bigger plate, carefully hold the two together, and flip the whole thing over. Remove the bowl, and you'll be left with a perfect circle of rice with the small bowl nestled in the center. Carefully remove the small bowl and you have a crater in the rice to pour your sauces into.