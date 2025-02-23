The Genius Knife Hack That'll Change How You Slice Desserts Forever

Slicing desserts can get pretty messy fast, and I've definitely found myself baking individual dessert recipes like muffins or cookies just to avoid the stress of slicing. Cutting a cake or other baked desserts neatly can be a challenge, especially if you're doing it in front of a crowd of birthday guests who all expect an equal slice. If you're someone who dreads the inevitable slicing process, then listen up. A warm knife will solve all your problems.

Dipping your knife or running it under hot water, then wiping it dry before slicing your dessert, will make your job a lot easier. Just like using a warm scooping tool for froyo or ice cream, the heat will help the metal glide through the dessert or frosting without anything sticking to the knife — so if your dessert has layers, they will stay intact as you slice through. If you want the cleanest cut possible, make sure to rinse and wipe your knife between each slice.