The Genius Knife Hack That'll Change How You Slice Desserts Forever
Slicing desserts can get pretty messy fast, and I've definitely found myself baking individual dessert recipes like muffins or cookies just to avoid the stress of slicing. Cutting a cake or other baked desserts neatly can be a challenge, especially if you're doing it in front of a crowd of birthday guests who all expect an equal slice. If you're someone who dreads the inevitable slicing process, then listen up. A warm knife will solve all your problems.
Dipping your knife or running it under hot water, then wiping it dry before slicing your dessert, will make your job a lot easier. Just like using a warm scooping tool for froyo or ice cream, the heat will help the metal glide through the dessert or frosting without anything sticking to the knife — so if your dessert has layers, they will stay intact as you slice through. If you want the cleanest cut possible, make sure to rinse and wipe your knife between each slice.
Your knife and dessert temperature matters
While slicing with a warm knife is key to neat and easy slices, nothing will help if you use the wrong knife. A serrated knife will work well to cut through each slice for delicate cakes like sponge cakes or desserts like puff pastries. For denser desserts like brownies, pound cakes, or fudge requiring a sharp edge, a flat-edged knife is ideal for slicing through in one smooth motion. And whichever knife you use, ensure it is well-sharpened; slicing neatly is nearly impossible with a blunt knife.
Chilling your dessert well before slicing is also important because letting it settle will make it easier to get clean cuts. Slicing a dessert while it's still warm is usually a recipe for disaster because liquid ingredients haven't had time to firm up, making things more fragile. If you're working with cake, especially one with frosting, chill it for 30 minutes in the fridge. This will help the butter solidify, giving you smear-free, neat slices. Remember: As long as your knife is warm and the dessert is cold, you'll be rewarded with perfectly neat slices.