The Best Way To Scoop Homemade Froyo Like A Pro

If you've never made your own froyo at home, you're missing out. I like making all kinds of frozen desserts any time I get my hands on some good ingredients -– from Disneyland's classic and coveted Dole Whip to a simple vanilla ice cream. But froyo? Now that's a go-to treat for me. I love froyo. It's the perfect mix of creamy, sweet, tangy, and tart and you can customize it to your heart's content by adding berries, chocolate, or caramel drizzle. But if you're making your own froyo, you also need to know the right way to scoop it.

Homemade froyo is notoriously hard to scoop. Why? Because it lacks the egg yolk and cream that give ice cream a little more fat, which make it easier to work with even at colder temperatures. In fact, out of the many standard frozen treats out there (sherbet, sorbet, ice cream and so on) froyo is one of the hardest to scoop. My number one tip: use the right scooping tool. Don't just settle for a spoon and a struggle. Use an actual ice cream scoop, preferably dunked in hot water before use so the heated metal melts through your sweet treat better.