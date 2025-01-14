Cutting Round Cakes Is Hard, But Here's A Foolproof Hack To Make It Easy

It's your birthday and, after blowing out your candles, you've got your eye on the prize: a slice of your favorite cake flavor. But, instead, someone hands you a giant knife and you realize with horror that you're expected to cut multiple perfect slices out of your elaborately decorated, awkwardly shaped round cake. There are so many ways to cut a cake, so how do you know which is the best one? And, how do you make sure everyone gets an even share without destroying the design?

Well, you could use the unscented floss trick to make perfectly straight cuts across your sponge, but this technique is better suited to sheet cakes rather than circular ones. What you need is a hack that's custom-built for round cakes, and luckily we have one. It starts with cutting a circle into the center of your sponge and then chopping off small even slices from around the edge. This cake-cutting method might seem unconventional at first, since most of us are used to just slicing in triangles from the center, but bear with us. This trick could save you hours of agony eyeing up your fellow guest's slice to work out if they got a better deal.