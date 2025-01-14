Cutting Round Cakes Is Hard, But Here's A Foolproof Hack To Make It Easy
It's your birthday and, after blowing out your candles, you've got your eye on the prize: a slice of your favorite cake flavor. But, instead, someone hands you a giant knife and you realize with horror that you're expected to cut multiple perfect slices out of your elaborately decorated, awkwardly shaped round cake. There are so many ways to cut a cake, so how do you know which is the best one? And, how do you make sure everyone gets an even share without destroying the design?
Well, you could use the unscented floss trick to make perfectly straight cuts across your sponge, but this technique is better suited to sheet cakes rather than circular ones. What you need is a hack that's custom-built for round cakes, and luckily we have one. It starts with cutting a circle into the center of your sponge and then chopping off small even slices from around the edge. This cake-cutting method might seem unconventional at first, since most of us are used to just slicing in triangles from the center, but bear with us. This trick could save you hours of agony eyeing up your fellow guest's slice to work out if they got a better deal.
How to perfectly cut every round cake
Cutting a circle into the center of an already round cake might seem a little challenging but, in the end, it makes for a better slice. To make this hack easier, start by marking the center point of the cake or use a central decoration to identify this spot and use it as a reference point. Once the outer ring is served, you can focus on the much smaller and easier-to-cut round piece that's leftover, and cut this into traditional triangular slices. This hack is ideal for large cakes meant to feed lots of guests at an event. You can then share the larger pieces from the middle with the most important guests (such as the bride and groom at a wedding or the anniversary couple) or save them for later.
Regardless of the cake size, this slicing trick ensures that you and your guests get a fair share without a sugar overload. Of course, you could also toss the rulebook out completely and have guests eat cake by the handful. Who needs a photo shoot of a newborn baby covered in frosting when you could recreate the experience as a full-grown adult? Just a thought. But, if you do decide to eat your cake in a more civilized manner, this slicing hack will make things simple.