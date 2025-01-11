Save Your Tears With One Genius Hack For Cutting Onions
Depending on who you ask, the act of efficiently prepping a meal can mean a lot of things. Words such as "soothing" or "time-consuming" might be popular adjectives people use, but there are always those pesky tasks no one wants to volunteer for when the time comes — case in point: cutting onions. No matter which type of onion you cook with, it brings texture and immense flavor to dishes, so finding an alternative to this allium's benefits is challenging. Still, there's just something about the time it takes to get through the whole onion, cutting each piece the same way, and, of course, the crying that ensues.
Unlike most vegetables, onions cause a physical response to your body due to the enzymes and sulfuric compounds they contain. Cutting an onion without proper preparation creates an irritating gas that our eyes specifically react to which, in turn, causes tears. No fun. Perhaps you've found a tried-and-true way to avoid crying because of onions, or maybe you're still searching for a hack to avoid this altogether. Whichever category you fall in, there's a simple solution to try next time, and it doesn't involve fancy kitchen tools or multiple time-consuming steps: All you need to do is store your onion in your fridge or freezer for 30 minutes or less, and you'll be free from crying in the kitchen (when it comes to onions, anyway). So how does this hack work? Chilling the onion slows down the chemical process, meaning you have the time to prep and cook in peace.
Additional tips to try when cooking onions
Throwing your alliums in the fridge or freezer is effective because the temperature change prevents tears when chopping onions, but there might not always be time to do it. So, if you're running behind in that department and need to cut your onion immediately, there are several other options to try to avoid painful tears.
For one, you could always use onion goggles. Typically, goggles are used in a body of water or to adequately protect your eyes from harm, so it makes sense they're a great tool to have around when cutting onions. Whether you use the goggles from your last vacation or need to purchase a cheap pair online, the barrier around each lens ensures the onion gas gets nowhere near your eyes. You'll also get a good laugh from friends or family who might be standing around watching the spectacle.
If you're fresh out of goggles, you can also try cutting your onion near a stovetop fan or open window. Moving the air away from you will deter all the onion gases from going directly toward your face. Another popular method is to peel the onion and cut it under a running faucet. While this method might be tricky depending on your sink space, the water can also deter the onion's chemical reaction when cut open, meaning less chance of tears.