Save Your Tears With One Genius Hack For Cutting Onions

Depending on who you ask, the act of efficiently prepping a meal can mean a lot of things. Words such as "soothing" or "time-consuming" might be popular adjectives people use, but there are always those pesky tasks no one wants to volunteer for when the time comes — case in point: cutting onions. No matter which type of onion you cook with, it brings texture and immense flavor to dishes, so finding an alternative to this allium's benefits is challenging. Still, there's just something about the time it takes to get through the whole onion, cutting each piece the same way, and, of course, the crying that ensues.

Unlike most vegetables, onions cause a physical response to your body due to the enzymes and sulfuric compounds they contain. Cutting an onion without proper preparation creates an irritating gas that our eyes specifically react to which, in turn, causes tears. No fun. Perhaps you've found a tried-and-true way to avoid crying because of onions, or maybe you're still searching for a hack to avoid this altogether. Whichever category you fall in, there's a simple solution to try next time, and it doesn't involve fancy kitchen tools or multiple time-consuming steps: All you need to do is store your onion in your fridge or freezer for 30 minutes or less, and you'll be free from crying in the kitchen (when it comes to onions, anyway). So how does this hack work? Chilling the onion slows down the chemical process, meaning you have the time to prep and cook in peace.