The Temperature Change To Help Prevent Tears When Cutting An Onion

Chopping onions (properly or otherwise) is something I hate so much that I find myself minimizing the amount of onions I use in cooking — a shame given the flavor they provide. I've tried all the hacks, and while some work better than others, none are entirely foolproof. I admit I'm working at somewhat of a disadvantage since a long time ago I had an eye surgery called radial keratotomy –Lasik's immediate precursor. This means my damaged (but no longer nearsighted) eyeballs are particularly susceptible to onion fumes, so I make the perfect guinea pig for tear-reducing onion experiments.

While not new to me, one hack I hadn't revisited in a while is cutting cold onions. Fortuitously, I have onions stored in my back hallway which is super-cold in wintertime, though at any other time of year, 30 minutes in the fridge would do.

As for why this works, it's because the colder the onion, the slower it spreads its vapors. This reduces the amount of pain-producing enzymes in the air. So, how well does it work? My super-sensitive eyeballs say, two lids up! I took a chilled yellow onion of the kind that usually gives me the most trouble and, with no extra precautions, set about chopping it. I diced the whole thing with no noticeable pain. While I don't necessarily trust any onion hack to work every time (onion goggles worked until they didn't), the next time I chop an onion, I'm definitely chilling it first.