How To Cut Hasselback Potatoes With Absolutely No Knife Skills

If you love potatoes — whether it's making the crispiest french fries, fluffy mashed potatoes, or deluxe twice-baked potatoes — but want to step up your game in the kitchen, hasselback potatoes are an impressive option. It's not always easy to make those precise slices through the spud, though. Luckily, one hack allows even beginners to create beautifully sliced, restaurant-quality potatoes at home, with minimal risk of injury. All you need is some chopsticks.

To achieve the signature look, lay the chopsticks on either side of the potato. The chopsticks act as a safeguard, preventing you from slicing all the way through the tuber, and leaving the bottom intact. Using a sharp paring knife, cut straight down the potato to make thin, evenly-spaced slices — this will help produce crispy edges and a soft interior when cooked. The slices should remain connected at the base, creating a fan-like effect. If you don't have chopsticks, using the handles of wooden spoons will work just as well.

Before cooking, brush the potatoes with olive oil and melted butter to make sure the entirety of the vegetable is covered, for a crispy finish. Sprinkle on seasonings and toppings of choice, then place them in the oven for an hour. If you're cooking your hasselback potatoes with cheese or other toppings that will burn if cooked for that length of time, add them within the last 5 to 10 minutes of baking. This will allow you to check how the potatoes are cooking, and give you the opportunity to brush them with more fat if desired to continue creating a crisp result.