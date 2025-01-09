How To Cut Hasselback Potatoes With Absolutely No Knife Skills
If you love potatoes — whether it's making the crispiest french fries, fluffy mashed potatoes, or deluxe twice-baked potatoes — but want to step up your game in the kitchen, hasselback potatoes are an impressive option. It's not always easy to make those precise slices through the spud, though. Luckily, one hack allows even beginners to create beautifully sliced, restaurant-quality potatoes at home, with minimal risk of injury. All you need is some chopsticks.
To achieve the signature look, lay the chopsticks on either side of the potato. The chopsticks act as a safeguard, preventing you from slicing all the way through the tuber, and leaving the bottom intact. Using a sharp paring knife, cut straight down the potato to make thin, evenly-spaced slices — this will help produce crispy edges and a soft interior when cooked. The slices should remain connected at the base, creating a fan-like effect. If you don't have chopsticks, using the handles of wooden spoons will work just as well.
Before cooking, brush the potatoes with olive oil and melted butter to make sure the entirety of the vegetable is covered, for a crispy finish. Sprinkle on seasonings and toppings of choice, then place them in the oven for an hour. If you're cooking your hasselback potatoes with cheese or other toppings that will burn if cooked for that length of time, add them within the last 5 to 10 minutes of baking. This will allow you to check how the potatoes are cooking, and give you the opportunity to brush them with more fat if desired to continue creating a crisp result.
More tips for making the best hasselback potatoes
Hasselback potatoes originated in Stockholm where they were first served in the 1950s, and since then, they've become a popular choice for professional and home chefs alike. When choosing which type of potato to use, many opt for Yukon Gold, but most potatoes will work — the focus is on the cut rather than the variety. You could use baking potatoes, baby potatoes, or sweet potatoes if you prefer — just adjust the cooking times accordingly.
If you're working with larger potatoes, you can cut them in half horizontally before applying the hack, leaving the bottom of the potato unaffected. Then, return to the normal steps of creating a hasselback potato. For added flavor, try stuffing the crevices of the potato with cheese, rosemary, bacon, or bay leaves.
Different versions of hasselback potatoes offer new ways to experiment, and one tasty variation is the accordion potato. To make it, the potato is cut into even sections with all sides flattened to create rectangles. Then, using the chopstick hack, place them on both sides of the rectangular-cut potato. The key difference here is that you slice one side vertically, then flip the potato and slice the other side diagonally, so they can be stretched like an accordion once cooked. Whether served as a showstopping potato side dish, a hearty main, or a snack, hasselback potatoes are always a crowd pleaser, adding a touch of elegance to any meal.