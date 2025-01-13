Say Goodbye To Greasy Sauces With One Easy Hack

Have you ever wondered what our cooking would look like without sauces? I, for one, shudder to consider this alternate reality. As a nation, we have a bit of a sauce obsession, and who among us isn't right there in the crowd? Give me any easy sauce recipe to try, and I'll gladly go out of my way to create a dish to eat it with rather than the other way around. If you're like me, you've whipped up your fair share of sauces before, and the same common sauce maker's problems have probably vexed you. Sauce separation and breakage are the stuff of nightmares to us, along with the ever-present threat of an oily sauce. But did you know you can solve your grease woes with ice and a ladle?

Once you've got your sauce cooked up, all you need to do is fill a metal ladle's scoop with ice and allow the back of the cold ladle to skim the top. Move it evenly across the surface, and the oil will stick to your ladle almost like magic. Once you've collected enough oil and fat to cover the ladle, just wipe it clean with a paper towel. Repeating this step, you can skim your sauce as many times as you need, pulling grease away with each pass.