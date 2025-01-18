Glow Up Your Stale Cereal With This Crunch-Reviving Hack

Cereal is a well-loved breakfast food that kids and adults love. There's a huge range of choices and variety out there, it's suitable for the mornings and for snacktime (or even a cheeky meal if you're short on money or time), and is easy to assemble. Just throw it in a bowl and add your milk. That's my jam anyway, so I always make sure to have a box or two around.

Sometimes, though, life gets busy, and I skip breakfast or forget all about the cereal in my cupboard. By the time I remember it's there, my cereal has already gone stale. In fact, I usually test a piece before pouring it into a bowl to avoid disappointment. Unfortunately, cereal tends to go stale or soggy quite easily, especially if it's not stored in an airtight container.

When it comes to food (and many other things), social media can be a blessing and a curse. In this case, it's a blessing because someone did the dirty work for us and found a way to freshen up over-the-hill grains. All you need is an oven to crisp it up, and you're well on your way to a delicious breakfast bowl.