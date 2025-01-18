Glow Up Your Stale Cereal With This Crunch-Reviving Hack
Cereal is a well-loved breakfast food that kids and adults love. There's a huge range of choices and variety out there, it's suitable for the mornings and for snacktime (or even a cheeky meal if you're short on money or time), and is easy to assemble. Just throw it in a bowl and add your milk. That's my jam anyway, so I always make sure to have a box or two around.
Sometimes, though, life gets busy, and I skip breakfast or forget all about the cereal in my cupboard. By the time I remember it's there, my cereal has already gone stale. In fact, I usually test a piece before pouring it into a bowl to avoid disappointment. Unfortunately, cereal tends to go stale or soggy quite easily, especially if it's not stored in an airtight container.
When it comes to food (and many other things), social media can be a blessing and a curse. In this case, it's a blessing because someone did the dirty work for us and found a way to freshen up over-the-hill grains. All you need is an oven to crisp it up, and you're well on your way to a delicious breakfast bowl.
How to revive your cereal's crunch
Cereal can be pretty expensive these days, so wasting your hard-earned cash on a box that goes stale doesn't feel great. That's what makes this hack to give cereal its crisp back so special. This tip is super easy and hardly takes any time at all. To start, set your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and shake the cereal onto a baking sheet. Portion size is up to you, but just make sure the cereal isn't crammed together on the tray. Put the pan sheet into the oven, and set a timer for anywhere between 5-10 minutes. Because ovens vary in terms of heat and power, it might be best to start with less time and check your cereal as you go.
Once it's done, take out your cereal, let it cool for a moment, and enjoy. Your cereal will be slightly toasted and have a fresh, revived taste. After trying this hack, you might never worry about wasting cereal again.