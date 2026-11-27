Costco has quite the international footprint, which is why you should always pack your membership card when traveling abroad. While it doesn't have any stores in Italy, it does import a number of its products, including Kirkland Signature-branded parmesan, D.O.P.-certified pesto, and even the occasional luxury wine sold for a steal. Some of our favorite Costco Italian items, however, are frozen ones, since these rate high for their convenience and longevity.

Some of the Italian-style foods you'll find in Costco's freezer cases are heat-and-serve entrees. In most cases, you won't even need to thaw them, since the oven will do the work for you. Other items include side dishes and appetizers, so you could put together a full spread from these products alone. There's even a creamy, dreamy dessert to cap off your meal.