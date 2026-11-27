11 Italian-Inspired Costco Frozen Items You Need To Find On Your Next Shopping Trip
Costco has quite the international footprint, which is why you should always pack your membership card when traveling abroad. While it doesn't have any stores in Italy, it does import a number of its products, including Kirkland Signature-branded parmesan, D.O.P.-certified pesto, and even the occasional luxury wine sold for a steal. Some of our favorite Costco Italian items, however, are frozen ones, since these rate high for their convenience and longevity.
Some of the Italian-style foods you'll find in Costco's freezer cases are heat-and-serve entrees. In most cases, you won't even need to thaw them, since the oven will do the work for you. Other items include side dishes and appetizers, so you could put together a full spread from these products alone. There's even a creamy, dreamy dessert to cap off your meal.
Beefy meatballs
Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Beef Meatballs are fully cooked, so you just need to heat them up in the oven. (Even the microwave will work if you're in a hurry.) The very best way to cook them, however, is to toss them into a pot of pasta sauce. As one Costco customer posted on Reddit, "I think they are great, possibly one of the top 10 Kirkland branded food items. [...] If I cook them up in a sauce they are near restaurant quality."
A 6-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Beef Meatballs is available at Costco for $27.23.
Cheesy appetizers
Mozzarella sticks may have medieval French roots, and the modern variety was invented in Wisconsin, but they're still the type of thing that often features on Italian restaurant menus. Also, mozzarella is an Italian-style cheese, so Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks can at least be considered Italian-ish. The package is quite large, so you should be able to spare a pound or two to turn into show-stopping appetizers while saving the rest to dunk in marinara or ranch dressing.
You can find 5-pound boxes of Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks at Costco for $15.65.
Chocolatey dessert cups
At the moment, Costco has only one Italian-style frozen dessert on offer, but it looks like a good one. The Dolce Mia Chocolate Dream Italian Dessert Collection consists of small portions of light chocolate mousse layered with whipped cream and a chocolate glaze topping. The best part about this dessert is that when you're done eating, you'll have a half-dozen mini champagne flutes you can use to hold shots of grappa or espresso. (These may be the cutest reusable Costco containers we've seen so far.)
The 6-count, 12.7-ounce Dolce Mia Chocolate Dream Italian Dessert Collections are available at Costco for $14.74.
A healthy vegetable medley
PuraVida Primavera Mistura combines bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, yellow and green Italian squash, and zucchini, and roasts them for extra flavor with a sprinkling of pink salt, pepper, and spices. (Everything is cooked in avocado oil, which should be a plus for seed oil shunners.) Serve these vegetables alongside roast chicken or pork, or toss them with macaroni, olive oil, and parmesan to make pasta primavera.
Buy 4-pound bags of PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura at Costco for $14.40.
An Italian-American icon
Pizza may have achieved peak popularity in the U.S., but it is an Italian invention. Kirkland Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza is a newer version of one of Costco's standard offerings, upgraded with a thinner, flakier crust. It may not taste identical to the pizza sold at the food court, but it lasts a lot longer, and it's also one of the more budget-friendly meals you'll find anywhere. Feeding three or four people for under $5.00? That's a win in any language.
Four 21.52-ounce Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas are available at Costco for $17.01.
A meat and vegetable entree
Bella! Italian Sausage & Peppers could rightfully be described as restaurant-quality, and for good reason. The company that makes this dish actually supplies Italian entrees to Chicago-area restaurants, so you could pay a lot more to eat the exact same thing. Since this main course contains both meat and vegetables, all you need is a side of pasta and you've got a complete meal. Add a green salad and garlic bread, and it's practically a feast.
Purchase 44-ounce packages of Bella! Italian Sausage & Peppers at Costco for $17.01.
A multi-layered favorite
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna is something many Costco customers grab every time they're shopping — and for good reason. It's sizable, economical, and flavorful — or as one r/Costco member described it, "Best frozen lasagna out there." Another Redditor agreed, writing, "I think it's amazing honestly. Great deal and taste almost homemade."
Two 3-pound Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagnas are available at Costco for $20.42.
A pizza bianca
The red-sauced pizza we all know and love originated in Naples, but further to the north, Rome evolved its own style called pizza bianca. In its plainest form, this type of pizza consists of a crust topped with nothing more than olive oil and herbs, but the Roncadin Mushroom and Truffle Pizza is a more elaborate creation with cheese, fungi, and two types of white sauce (garlic and mushroom truffle). It's not your typical frozen pie, but one r/Costco forum member called it "Spectacular Pizza, worth a try for sure,"
Three 14-ounce Roncadin Mushroom and Truffle Pizzas are available at Costco for $15.65.
Roman-style cheese bread
Yet another Roman creation is the pinsa, a pizza-adjacent flatbread. La Roma Naccia Pesto Mozzarella Pinsa, which is itself a type of pizza bianca, is one of the best new appetizers Costco introduced in 2026. Costco suggests dressing it up with anything from pine nuts to prosciutto, but it actually doesn't need any adornment. As one Facebook user wrote about this item, "If you're a pesto fan like me you gotta try this one!! [...] Just throw it in the oven or air fryer and it's ooey gooey cheesy basil goodness "
2-packs of 14.1-ounce La Roma Naccia Pesto Mozzarella Pinsas are available at Costco for $15.88.
A shellfish dish with ancient roots
Shrimp scampi, like pizza, is another dish that was popularized by Italian-Americans, but seems to have originated in medieval Italy, where it was originally made with langoustines (which is what the Italian word "scampi" actually means). Costco's Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp may not use the Italian name, nor is it strictly scampi style, since it omits the traditional white wine. Nonetheless, it retains the dish's signature garlicky, buttery profile, enhanced with a touch of lemon, spices, and romano cheese. "Love these!!!! Add pasta and veggies and [you've] got the perfect meal!!!!" was one Redditor's verdict after trying the shrimp.
2-pound packages of Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp are available at Costco for $18.15.
A spicy, saucy side
Tattooed Chef Calabrian Vegetable Blend, a mixture of bell peppers, eggplant, olives, onions, and zucchini, is actually imported from Italy. In addition to including ingredients not found in standard supermarket veggie mixes, it stands out for its basil-flavored tomato sauce as well as the Calabrian chiles that add a hint of heat. With the addition of noodles and cheese, you've got the makings of a meat-free meal.
3-pound bags of Tattooed Chef Calabrian Vegetable Blend are available at Costco for $12.47.