11 Ways To Turn Costco's Frozen Mozzarella Sticks Into Show Stopping Appetizers

While fried cheese appears to be a French invention, mozzarella is unquestionably Italian. It was first produced in the Campania region of Italy and was traditionally made from buffalo milk, though it can also be made from cow's milk. The stringy texture we know and love is a result of the acid curdling process used to make the cheese, which also gives the cheese a firmness ideal for frying. Mozzarella is not the only well-known Italian food to hail from this region. Campania is also famous for the San Marzano tomatoes grown there.

Across the Bay of Naples, on the island of Capri, is where the caprese salad is believed to have originated. This irresistible salad exemplifies the Italian approach to cooking, using fresh, high-quality ingredients and letting them do all the heavy lifting. The salad combines two local delicacies — mozzarella and tomato — with fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of olive oil. While the salad can be plated beautifully, that's not always conducive to a party atmosphere.

This rendition adds two tweaks to the classic preparation to create the ultimate party food. Instead of fresh mozzarella, it uses a nugget of fried cheese to add an appealing crunch. Then, to make it portable, the salad is served on a dainty stick. Layer cherry tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and cheese on a pick for a salad course that is sure to be a hit at any gathering.