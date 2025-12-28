11 Ways To Turn Costco's Frozen Mozzarella Sticks Into Show Stopping Appetizers
We'd forgive you for thinking mozzarella sticks are Italian, but they aren't. We would also consider it reasonable if you thought the breaded nuggets of goodness were a modern invention, but that's not (technically) correct either. The first mention of fried cheese actually appeared in a medieval French cookbook. Although fried cheese is pretty old, the frozen iteration found in the likes of the Costco freezer aisle has only been around since roughly the 1970s. Fueled in large part by the rise of casual dining establishments, the crunchy and gooey cheese stick has become an American staple that is served at pizza parlors, bowling alleys, and dive bars. Heck, mozzarella sticks even had a run on the McDonald's menu.
While Costco's fried mozzarella sticks are delicious on their own, they can also be transformed into show-stopping appetizers. Some recipes are riffs on classics, like subbing nuggets of crispy fried cheese into a caprese salad, but others are wildly unique inventions, such as mozzarella stick nachos. Whether you're looking to turn your freezer contents into something elegant for a dinner party or just trying to excite your taste buds with something new, these ideas are ready to fulfill your cheese-loving dreams. All aboard, the cheese express is departing the station.
Party-ready caprese salad skewers
While fried cheese appears to be a French invention, mozzarella is unquestionably Italian. It was first produced in the Campania region of Italy and was traditionally made from buffalo milk, though it can also be made from cow's milk. The stringy texture we know and love is a result of the acid curdling process used to make the cheese, which also gives the cheese a firmness ideal for frying. Mozzarella is not the only well-known Italian food to hail from this region. Campania is also famous for the San Marzano tomatoes grown there.
Across the Bay of Naples, on the island of Capri, is where the caprese salad is believed to have originated. This irresistible salad exemplifies the Italian approach to cooking, using fresh, high-quality ingredients and letting them do all the heavy lifting. The salad combines two local delicacies — mozzarella and tomato — with fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of olive oil. While the salad can be plated beautifully, that's not always conducive to a party atmosphere.
This rendition adds two tweaks to the classic preparation to create the ultimate party food. Instead of fresh mozzarella, it uses a nugget of fried cheese to add an appealing crunch. Then, to make it portable, the salad is served on a dainty stick. Layer cherry tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and cheese on a pick for a salad course that is sure to be a hit at any gathering.
Toasty mozzarella stick grilled cheese
A savory grilled cheese is a masterpiece of a sandwich. The way the buttery crunch of toasted bread gives way to a gooey interior of melted cheese creates an intoxicating combination of flavors and textures. While gourmands may serve elevated versions made with artisanal cheeses and freshly made jams (that are admittedly delicious), the sandwich is equally satisfying on buttered white bread with melted slices of American cheese. This appetizer falls somewhere between those two renditions on the grilled cheese spectrum.
The recipe adds fried mozzarella sticks for a crave-worthy twist, but keeps American cheese for the nostalgic flavor and unique melting properties. It's hard to go wrong with bread selection. Grilled cheese is great on rye, Texas toast, or plain white bread, but there is a strong argument to be made that sourdough makes the best grilled cheese. The flavorful bread isn't overpowered by the cheese, and the sturdy texture is perfect for toasting.
Whichever bread you choose, spread butter on one side of the slice and toast it in a hot skillet. Layer American cheese on top of the bread, then top that with Costco's finest fried mozzarella sticks. When the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown, smush the pieces together so that the mozzarella oozes out of its fried shell into a gooey center layer. Cut it into triangles and serve as a finger-food appetizer.
Prosciutto-wrapped cheese sticks
It's common to find prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella in the deli case, but this appetizer levels up by using hot, fried cheese instead of the regular cold stuff. Americans have a propensity for wrapping bacon around everything from a jalapeño popper to a chicken breast. That's great when it is made right, but there is a tricky dance in trying to match the cooking time of the bacon to whatever it's wrapped around. Too often, one of the components is woefully over- or undercooked. Using prosciutto captures the same salty, cured-meat flavor while avoiding the complications. Since it is safe to eat prosciutto straight from the packaging, there is no need to try to fry bacon and cheese at the same time.
There are two types of prosciutto, cotto and crudo, with the difference being that one is cooked and the other is not. This appetizer is best with crudo, the uncooked version that undergoes an extensive curing process to kill any potential bacteria. The long dry-aging imparts a slightly sweet, salty flavor that pairs perfectly with mozzarella. Prosciutto comes in paper-thin slices that are buttery and melt-in-the-mouth delicious. Peel off one of the thin layers and wrap it tightly around a cheese stick for a quick way to elevate and transform the plain cheese into something special. To jazz it up even more, wrap a fresh basil leaf in with the cheese and dip it in marinara sauce.
Go big on the dipping sauces
There is a reason mozzarella sticks are so popular — people love them just the way they are! Instead of transforming them into something different, another option is to focus your energy on making fun dipping sauces. Marinara is a classic, but don't be afraid to broaden your horizons and dip mozzarella sticks in a variety of sauces. There's no limit to what you could choose. Experiment with different ones, such as pesto, tomato jam, and honey, to find a combo you like. Stretch your imagination, but it's probably best to stick to thicker sauces that won't make the crunchy exterior soggy or drip sauce down the front of your shirt.
While it's fun to get creative, there is no harm in staying inside the box, either. The goal is to let Costco's mozzarella sticks be the best version of themselves. Instead of reinventing the wheel, you could choose to make a really, really good wheel. Homemade sauces are relatively simple to make and can elevate the frozen cheese sticks to a memorable appetizer. If you like ranch dressing, make your own with mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, and dried spices. There are plenty of recipes available, and almost any of the homemade dressings are better than store-bought. If you like it spicy, add a couple of spoonfuls of your favorite hot sauce for an extra kick. Or make your own marinara, but remember, fresh is best, so don't ruin it with dried basil and garlic powder.
Pull-apart cheesy dough balls
This is an appetizer that absolutely transforms a plain cheese stick into something new and exciting. These pull-apart cheesy dough balls are perfect for a festive gathering. They are warm, cheesy, and irresistible. On top of that, they can easily be arranged into decorative shapes or patterns. (Christmas trees are a popular option during the holiday season.) Let's run through the pros list: They look great, taste delicious, and are easy to make. Did we just describe the perfect party dish?
These rolls are so addictive that it's hard to believe how simple they are to prepare. Start with a premade dough. Any type will work. Pizza dough is a classic choice, but crescent rolls, croissants, or biscuits are also great options. Whichever you choose, wrap it around a half stick of mozzarella from Costco and form it into a small ball, about the size of a golf ball. Arrange them in your pattern of choice in a baking dish and brush the top with an egg wash and melted butter with herbs. Bake until golden and delicious. Each warm ball of freshly baked bread pulls easily from the rest and contains a melted cheese core that will keep you reaching for more.
Spinach and arugula mozzarella stick salad
In a traditional Italian meal, the salad follows the main course as a palate cleanser. But in American dining, a salad typically falls squarely into appetizer territory, and almost always precedes the entrée. This fun salad incorporates the decadent flavors of pizza in a light, low-calorie dish that sets the stage for a stunning meal. The morsels of crispy mozzarella sub in as a delightful cheese-filled crouton that elevates the salad with both flavor and texture.
Start with a mixture of greens. Spinach and arugula are ideal choices since they pair the delicate spinach with the peppery crunch of arugula. Next, toss in the pizza parlor veggies: think green olives, sliced red onion, cherry tomatoes, and torn pieces of fresh basil. For a spicy and tangy rendition, a handful of pickled banana peppers is also a welcome addition.
The salad is off to a good start, but it's the dressing that pushes it over the top and makes it truly memorable. Combine marinara with Greek yogurt, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and a pinch of crushed red pepper for a luxurious, creamy sauce. Top the salad with bite-sized pieces of crisp mozzarella sticks, and you have the perfect start for an Italian-inspired meal.
Pepperoni and cheese stuffed crust Detroit-style pizza
There is a murky history about who invented stuffed-crust pizza, but we know exactly who popularized it. Thank you, Pizza Hut. It's largely due to its massive 1995 marketing campaign that the cheese-filled-crust swept the nation. In those days, most of the country was still debating whether a New York-style pie or a Chicago deep-dish pizza was the best way to enjoy pizza. But over in Michigan, they were quietly doing their own thing and likely laughing at the rest of us. It's hard to pin an exact date to it, but sometime around 2016, Detroit-style pizza emerged from the shadows and entered the mainstream. In case you've been living under a rock since then, Detroit-style pizza is a thick rectangular pie with the cheese laid directly on top of the sauce so the oils seep into the dough as it is cooking, and the crust gets a crispy and lightly fried texture.
To make this opulent stuffed-crust pizza, line a square pan with dough that extends all the way up the edges. Then, lay a border of overlapping pepperoni along the edges. Top that with fried mozzarella sticks and pinch the dough closed to seal everything in. Blanket the rest of the dough with more pepperoni and add generous portions of grated mozzarella over that before topping with spoonfuls of sauce and baking until the crust is golden and the cheese is melted.
Fried mozzarella, basil, and nectarine stacks with a balsamic glaze
This elegant stack is perfect for when you need a simple dish to serve at a fancy dinner party. The best part is, you don't need to be a master chef to achieve eye-popping results. It only calls for four ingredients, and the only cooking involved is heating up a box of frozen mozzarella sticks and warming up slices of fresh nectarine.
Despite the simplicity, the ingredients combine in a uniquely special way, and the presentation wows more than dumping everything in a bowl and calling it a salad. What makes this dish truly special is the interplay between the sweetness of the fruit, the saltiness of the fried cheese, the acidity of the vinegar, and the herbal notes of fresh basil that hold it all together.
For the fruit, a pear or a nectarine works fabulously. Slice the fruit into rounds that are about ¼-inch thick and gently cook in a skillet until the fruit is warm but still firm. Assemble by topping the nectarine with ½ of a fried cheese stick and a fresh basil leaf. Then, repeat with another layer to create a miniature sandwich. Gently compress the stack until the cheese starts to ooze. Finish it by drizzling an aged balsamic over the top. A thick, syrupy balsamic works best for this. If you have a runnier one, try adding some brown sugar or honey and simmering in a saucepan until the vinegar is reduced to a thicker version.
Fried mozzarella and heirloom tomato bruschetta
If you're not on the heirloom tomato bandwagon yet, it's time to buy a ticket and take the ride. Yep, those lopsided tomatoes that come in varying shades of red, yellow, and orange are worth the extra price tag. Heirloom tomatoes are grown from seeds that are passed down from generation to generation without genetic modifications impacting the shape, color, or, most importantly, the taste. Most tomatoes on the market have been modified in ways that produce larger yields, which results in lower prices. But it comes at the cost of flavor. When you are craving the robust flavor of a real tomato, there is no substitute for an heirloom, and it's the perfect choice for this bruschetta.
To make the showstopping appetizer, dice a juicy heirloom tomato and mix it with fresh torn basil and a splash of balsamic vinaigrette. Smush ½ of a fried Costco mozzarella stick on a fresh toasted crostini so the cheese oozes out the sides and spoon the tomato mixture over the top. Add a pinch of finishing salt, and you're ready to serve. The refreshing bruschetta is best during the summer when tomatoes are at their peak ripeness, but it's good any time you find fresh heirloom tomatoes.
Mini lasagna roll-ups
Roll-ups are great when you are craving the hearty goodness of a fresh-baked lasagna but don't want the accompanying heaviness that makes you want to curl up under a warm blanket like Garfield on a Monday morning. They still contain the decadent layers of meat sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and chewy noodles, but in a manageable portion that can be served as an appetizer. The fried mozzarella provides a firm core to wrap the noodle around, and a spoonful of bolognese on top brings the richness that defines lasagna.
Make a bolognese sauce by sautéing diced onion, carrot, and garlic in a pan until the vegetables are soft and fragrant. Add ground beef (or any other kind of ground meat, depending on your preferences) and cook until it loses its raw, red color. Next, add the tomato sauce and turn the heat to low so the sauce can simmer while you prepare the rest of the dish. Mix chopped spinach, ricotta cheese, and an egg together in a bowl, and then spread a layer over a cooked lasagna noodle. Place a cheese stick on one end and roll the noodle into a small log. Bake until it's piping hot, and the cheese is melted, then slice each roll in half and spoon the bolognese sauce over the top.
Mozzarella stick nachos
Have you ever stared at a platter of nachos and contemplated ways to add more cheese to the dish? Or swirled a fried mozzarella stick in a bowl of marinara while pondering how to scratch your Tex-Mex itch? If so, this appetizer is exactly what you need. It's a genius combination of two of America's favorite snacks. Think of it as a stuffed-crust version of the stadium nacho. An innovative way to put cheese inside the chip.
Creating the cheesy phenomenon is simple. Cook the mozzarella sticks until they are as crispy as a tortilla chip, but without letting them burst and losing the precious cheese inside. Arrange the mozzarella sticks on a plate and cover with your favorite nacho toppings — we recommend taco meat, diced raw onion, black beans, and pickled jalapeños. Pour a generous portion of warm queso over the top of everything and enter a cheesy paradise.