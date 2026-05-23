12 Genius Ways To Reuse Costco Containers

Even if you're shopping at Costco, grocery prices keep going up and don't look to be coming down until "The Twelfth of Never" (a golden oldie from 1957, back when ground beef cost 30 cents a pound). The good news is, we can all save money and help the environment by rising to the challenge of a zero-waste kitchen. This may mean repurposing corn husks to cook dinner en papillote, candying citrus peels instead of tossing them, or making a clear-the-fridge leftover dip, but it can also involve using empty food tubs. Luckily, Costco has quite a few that are well-suited for reusing and upcycling.

Some of these hacks for rescuing empty food containers are practically effortless, since all you need to do is wash out the tub, and it'll be all set to store stuff. Others, however, might require a bit more work, but it doesn't take any high-level crafting skills. (You can trust me on this, since I myself craft at a kindergarten level.) There are always opportunities for decorating if you want to make any of your upcycled items look pretty, but this is entirely optional. It could even be argued that the real beauty lies in rescuing containers from the landfill and making treasure out of trash.