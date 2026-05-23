12 Genius Ways To Reuse Costco Containers
Even if you're shopping at Costco, grocery prices keep going up and don't look to be coming down until "The Twelfth of Never" (a golden oldie from 1957, back when ground beef cost 30 cents a pound). The good news is, we can all save money and help the environment by rising to the challenge of a zero-waste kitchen. This may mean repurposing corn husks to cook dinner en papillote, candying citrus peels instead of tossing them, or making a clear-the-fridge leftover dip, but it can also involve using empty food tubs. Luckily, Costco has quite a few that are well-suited for reusing and upcycling.
Some of these hacks for rescuing empty food containers are practically effortless, since all you need to do is wash out the tub, and it'll be all set to store stuff. Others, however, might require a bit more work, but it doesn't take any high-level crafting skills. (You can trust me on this, since I myself craft at a kindergarten level.) There are always opportunities for decorating if you want to make any of your upcycled items look pretty, but this is entirely optional. It could even be argued that the real beauty lies in rescuing containers from the landfill and making treasure out of trash.
Apple containers are the perfect size for Christmas ornaments
If you order a box of apples from Costco, they might come in a cardboard container, or they might be in plastic clamshell packaging. (The retailer seems to switch back and forth between the two.) Either of these works great for storing Christmas ornaments, with both types holding somewhere between 12 and 15 decorations. Instead of having these delicate embellishments jumbled all together in a box, each one can have its own little indent to rest in.
Candy jars come in handy for camping
Bulk candies at Costco are often packaged in plastic jars holding between 2 and 3 pounds. Once emptied, these jars are great to bring along when camping. For one thing, their wide mouths may be big enough to insert a roll of toilet paper and ensure it stays dry. (Camping trips are inevitably damp even if it somehow manages not to rain.) Any matches, fire-starter cubes, or non-perishables that come in paper packaging may also benefit from this DIY dry storage solution.
Coffee cans can be upcycled into planters
Costco's Kirkland Signature Dark Roast Colombian Coffee is sold in an extra-large 3-pound can (and for a relatively reasonable $24.96, too). The can, being made of sturdy metal, can be reused as a plant pot. If you're into a utilitarian aesthetic, you can leave it as-is, label and all. For something more decorative, break out the paint, markers, and glitter, or even give it a stucco-type exterior with the application of tile adhesive or spackle.
Deli meat tubs are great for all-around storage
If you buy certain deli meats at Costco, they might come in lidded plastic tubs. (The Hillshire Farm Slow Roasted Turkey Breast that comes in a set of three 11-ounce tubs is one such example.) These containers, once rinsed out and dried, are storage gold. They're big enough for small toys, craft supplies, socks and undies, or any other small-sized objects that might be lying around. Just think of them as your overflow junk drawer.
Dessert cups make elegant containers for condiments, desserts, and drinks
Some chilled desserts at Costco, such as the Dessert Italiano Tiramisu Cups ($12.47 for a six-pack), aren't packaged in plastic but come in elegant little glasses. These are on the small side, holding maybe just a few ounces, but they're too pretty to throw out. Instead, use them to hold condiments, homemade puddings and parfaits, or even shots of espresso. In fact, they're the perfect size for homemade affogato (boozy or otherwise). They could also serve as extra-large shot glasses or glasses for aperitifs, digestifs, or dessert wines.
Egg containers can hold craft supplies or be used as molds
At Costco, you can buy eggs by the double dozen, with each of the 24 eggs securely packaged in a fitted plastic container. Once the eggs are removed, you'll have 48 small plastic cups that can be used to sort beads, serve as paint palettes, hold googly eyeballs or paper clips, or other such crafty purpose. They can make super-cheap (okay, free) ice cube trays, too, or even be used as molds for homemade chocolate candies, Jell-O shots, or soaps.
Gallon-sized plastic jugs can be repurposed as paint trays
If you have a painting project that involves using a smaller roller (up to about 4 inches), a gallon-sized plastic jug makes an excellent paint tray with a convenient carry handle. Use an exacto knife or scissors to cut out a window in the front of the jug that's wide enough to insert the paint roller, leaving a few inches at the bottom to form a lip where you can wipe off extra paint. Once the painting project is done, unscrew the cap and use the jar as a funnel to pour any unused paint back into the can, then simply toss out the paint-stained jug.
Smaller jugs can be made into scoops
Costco does sell certain liquids in amounts of less than a gallon, including 33.8-ounce jugs of Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup and 64-ounce jugs of Kikkoman Soy Sauce. If you cut the bottoms off of any of these, optionally slicing a U-shaped chunk out of one side, you now have a handy handled scoop for kitty litter, rock salt, pet food, or whatever else needs scooping.
Quiches and pie pans are great cookie containers
Many pie-like items at the Costco bakery — quiches, chicken pot pies, and the grocery chain's famous pumpkin pie — come in sturdy plastic containers with an opaque bottom and a see-through top. If you wash these out, they can be used to safely transport frosted baked goods, deviled eggs, and other easily smushable items. They're attractive enough that they can also hold cookie assortments for gifting.
A plastic parmesan cheese shaker can hold yarn
Costco's all about buying big, so it carries Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese in extra-large 24-ounce jars. After the last dregs of cheese have been shaken out, these containers are great for storing several balls of yarn, as the ends of each one can be poked up through a different hole in the shaker top. Smaller knitting needles or crochet hooks might be able to fit in the jar as well.
Peanut butter jars can be cute terrariums
Kirkland Signature Creamy Organic Peanut Butter comes in 28-ounce jars (sold in a two-pack) that are a nice size for holding flour, sugar, cereal, and other dry goods. If you don't need any more storage canisters, though, you can always use one of these jars to make a terrarium. Cut a window in the side, stick some potting soil on the bottom, and then add a few small plants and maybe some plastic dinosaurs just for fun. You could also go with plastic plants and skip the window-cutting since there won't be a need for air or watering.
Water bottles can be used as bag sealers
Ever open a bag of chocolate chips, shredded coconut, or chopped nuts, but you're only using a small amount? Sure, you can reseal the bag with a rubber band, but an even better, more secure way involves using a plastic water bottle, such as the ones Costco sells in a multipack. Pretty much any size will do, since you just need to cut off the top a few inches below the cap (you can then discard the bottom part of the water bottle). Remove the cap, slide the truncated bottle over the bag, and pull the empty part of the bag at the end up through the bottle neck. Fold the excess bag back over the neck, then screw the bottle cap back on. You now have airtight storage plus a useful pouring spout.