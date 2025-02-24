Don't Throw Out Husks From Corn — Here's How To Use Them Instead

When prepping certain vegetables, we're often faced with inedible debris such as woody stems or papery husks. As much as we love the idea of a kitchen stocked with zero-waste groceries to the point where we keep any usable odds and ends in a stock bag in the freezer, some food byproducts still just get chucked on the compost pile when we can't figure out what can be done with them. Until quite recently, this was the case with corn husks, but it turns out those can be put to good use even if you can't eat them. What they're best for is using as a food-safe wrapper.

Corn husks are used to wrap several varieties of Latin American tamales. They are especially popular in tamales made in the United States, as they are often easier to come by than banana or plantain leaves. They can also stand in for other types of leaves that wrap foods before steaming, such as the banana leaves used for the Filipino rice cakes called bibingka or the pandan leaves that typically wrap the Thai chicken dish gai hor ba toey.

Yet another way you can employ corn husks is in place of the parchment paper used to cook chicken, fish, or vegetables en papillote. Technically, though, this dish would no longer be en papillote, since in French, the word usually refers to paper. Instead, your dish will be cooked "en feuille de maïs," which somehow sounds even fancier.