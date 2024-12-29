How To Transform The Leftovers In Your Fridge Into A Delicious Dip

One thing I'm pretty fanatic about is not wasting food, although this is not because I'm a great chef, but because I'm terminally broke. It's also a self-imposed rule that I don't insist others abide by. Instead, I prefer to use the stealth method of making sure leftovers get eaten, which is to say, I try to repurpose them in ways that don't resemble the original dish. That way, they're actually a whole different thing, right? Well, you'd be hard put to find a better disguise than transforming leftover food into a dip, since in many cases it will be undergoing an entire makeover in terms of both consistency and flavor.

Let's start by looking at a random assortment of leftover vegetables, which at chez moi is likely to be tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, or corn (we're not big on cooked greens or crucifers). With the tomatoes and peppers, I'd blend them together with some garlic and a splash of vinegar. This makes something vaguely resembling a Balkan condiment called pindjur and is a great dip for baby carrots, pita, or the Balkan sausages known as ćevapi. For the onions and mushrooms, I'd finely chop them (by hand or with a food processor), and then stir in sour cream and lemon juice to make Russian-style mushroom caviar, perfect for dipping rye bread. Leftover corn can easily become corn salsa, which is a perfectly fine chip dip even if it doesn't involve the blender.