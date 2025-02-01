Don't Throw Out These Empty Food Containers - Here's How To Rescue Them

When we've finished our condiments, spices, herbs, jams, and butters, most of us take the empty packaging straight to the trash. This is a big environmental problem. A leading cause of pollution, landfills consistently emit harmful gases like carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere.

It's important to keep as much trash out of the landfill as we can. And often, this involves getting creative. Leftover butter wrappers, for example, can become cupcake liners and frozen food separators. Old food containers can also find a new life. While many food products are wrapped in flimsy single-use plastic, which is hard to reuse, plenty come in more durable and long-lasting containers. Think glass jars, soup tins, Parmesan shakers, and butter tubs, for example.

Below, you'll find plenty of inspiration for different ways you can rescue old food containers, keeping them out of the trash (and therefore the landfill) for much longer. From kitchen organizers to flour sprinklers to butter tub herb gardens, there's a handy hack for everyone.