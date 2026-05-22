This Is Why Costco's Food Court Pizza Tastes Different From Kirkland's Frozen Kind

Costco's food court is among the most enticing aspects of getting a membership, as the food is inexpensive, delicious, and conveniently placed for shoppers to enjoy right after they've completed their shopping. However, when it comes to the pizza (one of the most popular items at the Costco food court), many question why it tastes so good, especially when compared to Kirkland Signature's frozen pizza that's for sale elsewhere in the store.

There are a handful of reasons why the Kirkland Signature pizzas are inferior to the food court's cheesy standout. Beyond the frozen pizzas being noticeably smaller than the food court pizza, the most consequential factor is that the food court pizzas are made fresh in the kitchen each day. Even with the use of frozen dough (sourced from Lamonica's), the pizza's made-to-order nature allows the ingredients to shine brighter. Meanwhile, the frozen Kirkland Signature pizzas are produced by a third-party manufacturer (proving why you can stop buying name-brand products) using different ingredients and processes than its food court counterpart.

The way the Costco food court utilizes its ingredients to create the pizza also goes a long way in making the pie so delicious. "We never shortcut the ingredients," long-time Costco employee Kaiwen Zhao told Taste of Home in 2022. "Everything is measured to a standard. Every Costco pizza you get should have the same amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings." Reviewers say these qualities result in a superior food court pizza; and a generally underwhelming frozen pizza. In fact, the Kirkland Signature pepperoni pizza is considered one of the most overrated items at Costco.