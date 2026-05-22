This Is Why Costco's Food Court Pizza Tastes Different From Kirkland's Frozen Kind
Costco's food court is among the most enticing aspects of getting a membership, as the food is inexpensive, delicious, and conveniently placed for shoppers to enjoy right after they've completed their shopping. However, when it comes to the pizza (one of the most popular items at the Costco food court), many question why it tastes so good, especially when compared to Kirkland Signature's frozen pizza that's for sale elsewhere in the store.
There are a handful of reasons why the Kirkland Signature pizzas are inferior to the food court's cheesy standout. Beyond the frozen pizzas being noticeably smaller than the food court pizza, the most consequential factor is that the food court pizzas are made fresh in the kitchen each day. Even with the use of frozen dough (sourced from Lamonica's), the pizza's made-to-order nature allows the ingredients to shine brighter. Meanwhile, the frozen Kirkland Signature pizzas are produced by a third-party manufacturer (proving why you can stop buying name-brand products) using different ingredients and processes than its food court counterpart.
The way the Costco food court utilizes its ingredients to create the pizza also goes a long way in making the pie so delicious. "We never shortcut the ingredients," long-time Costco employee Kaiwen Zhao told Taste of Home in 2022. "Everything is measured to a standard. Every Costco pizza you get should have the same amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings." Reviewers say these qualities result in a superior food court pizza; and a generally underwhelming frozen pizza. In fact, the Kirkland Signature pepperoni pizza is considered one of the most overrated items at Costco.
How Costco's food court pizza is baked also impacts its quality
Beyond how and when the two different pizzas are put together, the way they're cooked also makes a huge difference in how they taste. Costco famously uses a conveyor-belt pizza oven that's likely much better-equipped to cook pizza to perfection than most home ovens are. In fact, even homemade pizzas sometimes taste like frozen ones due to home ovens not being ideal for pizzas since they require high heat for a short duration to get the perfect level of crispiness. While it's unknown exactly how hot Costco's food court ovens get, they are able to cook the pizzas evenly in just six minutes. The equipment is just another reason Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas struggle to compete with the food court pizza in terms of both taste and texture.
Some online commenters have suggested the food court pizza is still better than the frozen pizza even when it's reheated from frozen at home rather than enjoyed fresh from the food court. More specifically, one Redditor suggested those who are left unimpressed by the Kirkland Signature pizza should just buy the food court pizza instead and store it for later. "If you're looking for frozen pizza that tastes like the food court," they advised, "I buy the food court ones and freeze them as individual slices and air fry them."