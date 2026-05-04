The One Mistake That Makes Homemade Pizza Taste Like Frozen

Anyone who's tried to make a pizza from scratch at home will know that making a truly great pie (and not one that tastes like a frozen pizza) can prove to be very difficult. The reason for this often comes down to one incredibly important variable — heat. That's right, for just about every homemade pizza, being able to cook it at a high temperature is crucial.

We spoke to Luke Jacobellis, the owner of Tony's NY Pizza in Newbury Park, California, who explained why it's so difficult to get pizza right in most home kitchens. "If the oven is a regular home kitchen type, then you probably won't get the temp high enough to heat the stone so that your pizza will cook evenly and get that nice crunchy bottom and soft but cooked top," Jacobellis confirmed. "Because of that, it will lose the taste you're used to when you get a pizza from your local pizza shop."

While Jacobellis did note that cooking pizza at too high a heat could cause it to burn, high temperatures and short cooking times are the best option for most styles of pizza. For example, traditional Neapolitan pizza should ideally be cooked quickly at as high as 900 degrees Fahrenheit, well over the typical 500 degree limit that most residential ovens have. This is one of the reasons why pan pizzas are considered among the easiest homemade pizzas to make, as they rarely call for temperatures above 550 degrees and still taste freshly made.