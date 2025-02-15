Don't Forget Your Costco Membership Card When Traveling Abroad

From time to time, as you peruse the food news we're so pleased to bring you, you may wonder why we're torturing you with tales of food opportunities that only exist in other countries. Well, this is partly due to the fact that while we are based in the United States, our readership is an international one, and for all we know, you could very well be sipping a salted pretzel latte in the South Pacific (Starbucks' international holiday drinks are always the best) or enjoying an Ebi Filet-O, which is a shrimp burger from McDonald's Japan that sounds way more exciting than a Filet-O-Fish. Whether you're an international traveler or aspire to be one, there's one more card you should pack in your passport holder: The one with your Costco membership info. Pour quoi, you may ponder, but the answer is a simple one: It's good at any Costco on the planet.

As noted on Costco's website, "Your membership card is valid at any Costco warehouse worldwide." It seems as if you might even be able to sign up for a membership when abroad, although you'll need a valid address and identification from your home country in order to do so. Still, the benefits that a Costco membership confers appear to be universal, or at least planetary. (To date, we've yet to hear of Costco opening a branch on Mars, but you'll hear all the details here when and if it does.)