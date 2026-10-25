8 Best New Costco Appetizers Of 2026 (So Far)
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Where a luscious dessert is the perfect way to cap off a delicious meal, a scrumptious appetizer sets the tone. But they don't always have to be followed by a full meal. Feeling like a nosh during the game or a midnight snack? It's appetizers to the rescue. Of course, you want the best, and Costco has been stocking new, tasty, well-received goodies all year long.
If you've found yourself in an appetizer rut and want to spice things up, Costco's best apps of 2026 are a good place to start. Many of these items are simple heat-and-serve tidbits that can be enjoyed in minutes, and others only need minor culinary adjustments to live up to their potential. Whether you're in the mood for something cheesy or have a hankering for crunch, there's plenty available to satisfy any craving.
You'll see some recognizable brands on this list along with products bearing the Kirkland Signature name that took over Costco 31 years ago. Between the deli, frozen food section, and items offered exclusively online, there are delicious finds for everyone at the discount warehouse and on its website. However, some of these appetizers might be harder to find, as they are only sold regionally. And, as always, prices vary by location.
Mini tacos
These crispy all-white-meat chicken tacos are the perfect way to pre-game for Taco Tuesday with enough appetizers to feed a crowd. A mild heat from chipotle chiles wakes up the profile without making folks think twice about snagging another. And there are plenty to grab — the two-pack holds a total of 50 mini tacos.
Get Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos from Costco for $11.99.
A fresh, cheesy Italian salad
If an appetizer with fresher ingredients is calling your name, a classic burrata salad won't disappoint. Costco's version of the Italian-style salad features organic spring mix, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, parsley, and the star of the show, ultra-creamy burrata cheese. The side of balsamic vinaigrette lifts the entire dish with sweet and tangy acidity that makes this appetizer a must-have.
The Kirkland Signature Burrata Salad costs about $6 per pound, on average.
A Latin American seafood appetizer
No microwave or air fryer is required for this appetizer that seafood fans will adore. The pre-prepared deli product combines savory salmon with some heat from serrano peppers, the sweet flavor of mango, tangy yuzu ponzu and rice vinegar, and herbaceous fresh cilantro for a harmonious balance of flavors that sing. It's also got some macadamia nuts for crunch, but you can add even more texture by serving it on top of a tostada.
The Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro has been spotted in the deli for $18.99 per pound.
Everything you need for a charcuterie appetizer
Folks won't need to worry about having enough cheese for their charcuterie board with Costco's Hickory Farms gift set. It comes with everything you could want for an elegant appetizer experience, including summer sausage, smoked gouda, and a three-cheese and onion blend that pair exquisitely with the set's olive oil and rosemary crackers. The gift box even comes with an actual board, some sweets, and a bottle of sparkling cider to wash down all those yummy bites.
Get the Hickory Farms Sparkling Cider and Gourmet Grazing Board Gift Set online only for $64.99.
Taquito-like chicken rolls
Although they might be hard to find in the United States, Costco fans living in the Great White North shouldn't miss the opportunity to get their hands on these delightful crispy bites. Filled with goodies like white meat chicken, corn, green chile peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese, they have enough flavor inside the crunchy wrap to be enjoyed as they come, but they can also be elevated with a tasty dipping sauce.
Get Costco's 1.85-pound box of 30 Cuisine Adventures Mini Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers for $14.74.
Cheesy flatbread
The balanced flavors and textures in this Roman-style flatbread are sure to have people coming back for more. Featuring creamy mozzarella cheese and sweet and savory pesto sauce as toppings, the airy base with a crispy exterior brings everything together with a satisfyingly chewy crunch. It can also be easily enhanced by topping the flatbread with cured meats, peppery greens like arugula, or a two-ingredient balsamic glaze. Each 14.1-ounce pinsa serves six, but Costco is selling them in two-packs, so feeding a larger crowd is no problem.
Purchase a pair of La Roma Naccia Pesto and Mozzarella Pinsas for $15.88.
A spicy dip for any occasion
Okay, so this one isn't an appetizer on its own, but paired with some crunchy tortilla chips, you have one of the most recognizable apps in existence. Elevate your chips and dip game with this classic tomato-forward salsa featuring onions and just enough jalapeños to infuse it with a crowd-pleasing amount of heat. Even better, mix it into a cheese sauce for an easy, spicy, and creamy queso begging to be the star of your next watch party.
Score a pack of two 38-ounce jars of Pace Original Picante Sauce for $8.49.
A heavenly union of baked goods
Bagels are typically viewed as a breakfast food, but with the right preparation, they can become a stellar, customizable appetizer. Just cut them up into smaller pieces before topping them with smoked salmon, pesto and mozzarella, or a simple softened cream cheese. Pretzel bagels in particular offer a unique advantage as an appetizer with a crunchier outer layer that offers a more substantial bite when folks are only enjoying a few pieces.
Snag a bag of eight Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels for $4.53.