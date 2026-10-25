8 Best New Costco Appetizers Of 2026 (So Far)

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Where a luscious dessert is the perfect way to cap off a delicious meal, a scrumptious appetizer sets the tone. But they don't always have to be followed by a full meal. Feeling like a nosh during the game or a midnight snack? It's appetizers to the rescue. Of course, you want the best, and Costco has been stocking new, tasty, well-received goodies all year long.

If you've found yourself in an appetizer rut and want to spice things up, Costco's best apps of 2026 are a good place to start. Many of these items are simple heat-and-serve tidbits that can be enjoyed in minutes, and others only need minor culinary adjustments to live up to their potential. Whether you're in the mood for something cheesy or have a hankering for crunch, there's plenty available to satisfy any craving.

You'll see some recognizable brands on this list along with products bearing the Kirkland Signature name that took over Costco 31 years ago. Between the deli, frozen food section, and items offered exclusively online, there are delicious finds for everyone at the discount warehouse and on its website. However, some of these appetizers might be harder to find, as they are only sold regionally. And, as always, prices vary by location.