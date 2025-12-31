Here's How Much Cheese You Need (Per Guest) On A Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser, especially when it's loaded up with piles of cheese. The only way you can go unforgivably wrong is running out too soon — you'll want plenty of Manchego, aged cheddar, and other fan favorites to go around. But how exactly does a person figure out the amount of cheese to lay out for a gathering? To save you the embarrassment of a skimpy platter, we turned to a dairy expert for advice on the right amount of cheese so you can achieve a mistake-free charcuterie board.

Molly Browne, education director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, told The Takeout you should judge the amount of cheese you need for your charcuterie board based on the number of guests. She gave us a general rule to calculate how much you'll need: "Generally, 0.5 to 1 ounce of each cheese per person is a good ratio to keep in mind when buying cheese for a crowd," Browne said.

The amount of cheese you need will change depending on the setting as well. Use Browne's rule for appetizer-style charcuterie boards, especially if you are contributing to a potluck or snack bar. Ramp up the amounts to 3 to 4 ounces of each cheese per guest if the charcuterie board is the main meal for the event. So, if you're building a charcuterie board for 10 guests, you should have at least 30 ounces of each type of cheese (or 10 ounces of each if the board is an appetizer).