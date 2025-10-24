Turn Boring Saltines Into The Star Of Your Charcuterie Board With This Simple Upgrade

When you take out that big fancy charcuterie board you got for Christmas one year and put out your favorite assortment of meats and cheeses, it's because you're looking to indulge and impress. You've invited some of your friends over for a dinner party, perhaps, or there's a boss whose good side you want to be on. With that in mind, it might seem a little counterintuitive to put out a sleeve of saltine crackers to go with your brie and 'nduja. What, would it kill you to put out some nice crostini? Well, don't be so quick to judge — by simply frying your saltines, you can boost what seems like a boring choice and bring some salty, savory flavor to your hours d'oeuvres.

Fried saltines became a popular snack in the South during the Great Depression. Saltines in general were widely consumed during the Depression, as they were inexpensive and fairly versatile, but even during lean times there was the occasional need to zhuzh things up. By frying them in a bit of canola oil, those plain old saltines become something rich, toasty, and utterly satisfying, perfect for all sorts of purposes — up to and including your charcuterie board.