Turn Boring Saltines Into The Star Of Your Charcuterie Board With This Simple Upgrade
When you take out that big fancy charcuterie board you got for Christmas one year and put out your favorite assortment of meats and cheeses, it's because you're looking to indulge and impress. You've invited some of your friends over for a dinner party, perhaps, or there's a boss whose good side you want to be on. With that in mind, it might seem a little counterintuitive to put out a sleeve of saltine crackers to go with your brie and 'nduja. What, would it kill you to put out some nice crostini? Well, don't be so quick to judge — by simply frying your saltines, you can boost what seems like a boring choice and bring some salty, savory flavor to your hours d'oeuvres.
Fried saltines became a popular snack in the South during the Great Depression. Saltines in general were widely consumed during the Depression, as they were inexpensive and fairly versatile, but even during lean times there was the occasional need to zhuzh things up. By frying them in a bit of canola oil, those plain old saltines become something rich, toasty, and utterly satisfying, perfect for all sorts of purposes — up to and including your charcuterie board.
Fried saltines only take a few minutes
We understand that frying anything, even saltine crackers, can be a bit intimidating. But so long as you approach the process carefully — using a spider to pull them out of the oil, making sure the oil doesn't splatter everywhere — you should be fine. And unlike, say, fried chicken, saltine crackers are small and thin, so it doesn't take long for them to get beautifully golden brown. In a matter of minutes, you'll have these tasty little squares lined up on a paper towel to dry and ready for action.
What do you serve with fried saltines? Well, you can always make like New York's famous McSorley's Ale House and put together a simple cheese plate, with little more than cheddar, brown mustard, and some crunchy vegetables. (McSorley's uses onions, but you can use whatever you like.) Or you can get fancy with it, making use of the specialty cheese you picked up from the supermarket on a day you were feeling whimsical. (You probably wouldn't be able to afford pule, the most expensive cheese in the world, though.) You could set out some prosciutto, the crepe paper of meat, or even a bit of expensive caviar if you're really fancy. If you put it on a fried saltine, it'll probably taste pretty good, no matter what it is.