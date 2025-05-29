Why Is Caviar So Expensive?

Caviar is one of those dishes that very quickly reminds you of how things are going with your finances. I'll never forget a few years back when I went to The Refectory, an upscale restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, and the caviar on the menu was $295 ... for like an ounce! I was shocked and genuinely perplexed at how it could cost that much for so little product. I've always known caviar to be a high-end item, but sheesh, that felt like robbery. I had no understanding of how the delicacy earned its luxury status not just from tradition, but from the sheer effort and patience it took to bring it to your plate.

We're talking about salt-cured eggs from sturgeon, which are ancient, slow-growing fish that aren't in any rush to start laying your future food. It can take a decade before one of these fish even thinks about giving up a batch of roe, and that's if the conditions are just right. And if you assume harvesting these eggs is a quick or simple process, forget about it.

Unlike other types of roe, true caviar must come from specific sturgeon species. That already narrows the supply, but on top of that, the farming or trading of these fish is tightly regulated, and the processing of the eggs must be done precisely to maintain quality. By the time it's packed and ready to go to market, the price reflects how much effort went into producing even the smallest tin.