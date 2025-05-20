This Country Produces The Most Caviar

Caviar (aka sturgeon fish eggs) has long been equated with luxury and excess. The high price tag that comes with it means it's generally been reserved as a treat for the wealthy. The very best caviar was said to come from Russia, where it was procured from sturgeon living in the chilly Caspian and Black Seas. Not one accustomed to buying such fancy ingredients, I assumed most caviar still came from the enormous country. As it turns out, China is currently the country which produces the most caviar in the world.

China exported 3.7 billion kilograms of caviar in 2023, making it the highest producer by far followed by the European Union, Japan, Germany, and then Italy. A single caviar farm in China produces 35% of the world's supply, sending its fish eggs around the globe, including to Michelin-starred restaurants in France and the United States.

Who's purchasing all this caviar, anyway? For the most part, the United States is. In 2023, the United States was the largest buyer of the luxury food followed by France, Germany, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates. Interestingly enough, even the most valuable caviar now comes from farmed fish, not wild-caught sturgeon. This has mostly to do with fishing practices which nearly decimated the species' population.