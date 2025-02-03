The Particular Rule That Separates Caviar From All Other Fish Eggs

Caviar has become such a prominent signifier of wealth and luxury — a status symbol for rappers and influencers alike — that it can be jarring to be faced with what it really is. The delicacy that diners pay through the nose to sample is, in fact, fish eggs, which are also known as roe. While most people know this on an intellectual level, it can be rather daunting to look down at a spoonful of tiny red or black spheres that, were it not for cruel fate, might have spawned dozens of quick-swimming small fries.

If you go ahead and eat them anyway, you'll be rewarded with a rich, briny mouthful of seafood that tastes not unlike raw oyster — but it may be a taste you have to acquire, either on its own or with something like potato chips, if you're looking to feel sexy (Just don't waste it on Doritos, please). So what kind of fish produces caviar, anyway? And what, exactly, separates caviar from any old mouthful of fish eggs? The answer lies in a family of wild fish called the sturgeon.