Tobiko Vs Caviar: Is There A Difference Between The Fish Eggs?

Yes, the ocean produces actual pearls, but to foodies the real pearls from the nautical world are fish roe. Because fish eggs, or roe, are widely coveted and enjoyed in a variety of dishes, it's important to understand the intricacies and qualities of the various types. Between tobiko and caviar — two of the most common types of roe — the biggest difference is the fish that produce them.

Tobiko — known for its bright orange color and crunchy texture — comes from flying fish, most commonly Japanese flying fish. After harvesting, tobiko is cured with salt and takes on a smoky, salty flavor, in addition to a striking orange color. Caviar, on the other hand, are the salt-cured eggs of sturgeon. There are many fish that are in the sturgeon family, but all are fairly rare. This fish's relative scarcity often leads to high caviar prices. Typically, caviar is black in color, briny and buttery in taste, and smooth and velvety in texture. To understand more, let's get into the (sea)weeds of the differences between tobiko and caviar.