Here's How Long Caviar Is Good For Once Opened

Ask any avid caviar consumer and they'll tell you that plating a bed of little grey pearls in itself is a luxury experience. According to "proper" procedure, caviar should be served on shaved ice in a glass, wood, or Mother of Pearl dish. (Michelin-star chefs would probably be aghast that we've enjoyed caviar with potato chips, but hey, it's pretty delicious.) A one-ounce portion of caviar is generally enough for four standard bumps or individual servings. Given the delicious, salty flavor this isn't usually an issue, but it's best to finish an open container of caviar in one sitting because of its short shelf life. If a container of caviar is left unopened in the refrigerator, it can last for several weeks, but once the seal is broken, you'll need to consume it fairly quickly.

Once opened, some caviars will last as little as one day or anywhere up to five days. Beluga Caviar, which is larger than other kinds, is only good for one or two days after opening. Meanwhile, Osetra and Sevruga Caviar will last up to three days if stored properly. The shelf life of caviar is also affected by how the caviar is processed.