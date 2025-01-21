Here's How Long Caviar Is Good For Once Opened
Ask any avid caviar consumer and they'll tell you that plating a bed of little grey pearls in itself is a luxury experience. According to "proper" procedure, caviar should be served on shaved ice in a glass, wood, or Mother of Pearl dish. (Michelin-star chefs would probably be aghast that we've enjoyed caviar with potato chips, but hey, it's pretty delicious.) A one-ounce portion of caviar is generally enough for four standard bumps or individual servings. Given the delicious, salty flavor this isn't usually an issue, but it's best to finish an open container of caviar in one sitting because of its short shelf life. If a container of caviar is left unopened in the refrigerator, it can last for several weeks, but once the seal is broken, you'll need to consume it fairly quickly.
Once opened, some caviars will last as little as one day or anywhere up to five days. Beluga Caviar, which is larger than other kinds, is only good for one or two days after opening. Meanwhile, Osetra and Sevruga Caviar will last up to three days if stored properly. The shelf life of caviar is also affected by how the caviar is processed.
The differences between cured, pasteurized, and pressed caviar
There are many kinds of caviar (even lab-grown and vegan caviar), but perhaps the biggest difference between fish roe caviars is whether the pearls are cured, pasteurized, or pressed. Pasteurized caviar involves treating the roe with high temperatures to destroy harmful microbes and make the product more shelf stable. While this extends the storage time, some experts argue that the heating process turns the caviar rubbery and alters the flavor. Non-pasteurized caviar, such as malossol caviar, which is salt-cured, has a shorter shelf life once opened and is renowned for its delicate flavor. Pressed caviar involves taking damaged eggs and pressing them to make a spread. Pressed caviar can be stored in the fridge for around five days.
The best way to ensure you get a little extra time after opening your caviar is to store it at the proper temperature, between 28-34 degrees Fahrenheit. You should also keep the caviar in the refrigerator right up to serving. Limiting air exposure is the biggest factor when it comes to keeping caviar fresh, so experts recommend placing a layer of plastic wrap over the jar opening before resealing the lid. Metal utensils are reportedly another caviar flavor killer, so aim to use a clean, non-metal spoon when serving. And, if you finish your jar of caviar all in one sitting, you won't have to worry about shelf life at all.