The Common Mistake You're Likely Making With Charcuterie Boards

An assortment of decadent cheeses, ranging from sweet and mild to sharp and piquant. Neatly sliced disks of meat, perfect for placing on a cracker and topping with the aforementioned cheese. Handfuls of salty olives in a little dish on the side. There's nothing like a good charcuterie board, is there? The only thing you can do to make it better is by choosing the right board in the first place. You might think it's just a matter of picking any suitable-looking piece of wood you can find, but choosing the wrong board is a common mistake: There are plenty of variables to consider, from aesthetics to size.

Some of you might see this as overly hoity-toity. You've got a perfectly good cutting board in your cupboard — can't you just use that instead? And sure, you certainly can: It'll get the job done, and if you're not overly fussed about aesthetics, it's a totally respectable choice. But doesn't that diminish the fun of charcuterie? The whole point is to break out your finest meats and cheeses and get a little fancy with it, and a nicely rustic wooden board really can elevate the experience.

Just a word of warning: While you can use a cutting board for charcuterie, you absolutely cannot use a charcuterie board for cutting. They're usually made of softer wood than their sturdier counterparts, and being overzealous with your knife can wreck them quicker than you might think.