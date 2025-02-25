Don't Forget To Pack Your Charcuterie Board The Next Time You Fly

There is a reason why Gordon Ramsay admits that he never eats airplane food: It's notoriously bad. Yes, airplane food is getting a little better, but these improvements are largely limited to business and first class seats. Filling your hungry belly at the airport isn't much better. Aside from the high prices you pay for convenience, the food is often subpar. So, what's the solution for a high quality, great tasting meal? Well, you can certainly bring your own — and we're not just talking about a PB&J with a bag of potato chips. How about a charcuterie board instead?

Bring your bougie side to the skies by packing your favorite meats, cheeses, and crackers — all of which are totally approved by the TSA. A 2021 Instagram post from the TSA showed a plastic tackle box filled to the brim with foods you might find on any given charcuterie board, along with the government agency's stamp of approval. Naturally, there are still rules to follow, which the TSA lays out on its website. In a nutshell, solid cheeses, solid chocolate, cooked seafood, meat, vegetables, cured meats, crackers, bread, dried fruit, fresh fruit (Some restrictions apply), hard boiled eggs, and nuts are all allowed to fly the friendly skies. You can keep it all chilled with a gel ice pack, as long as that pack is frozen solid at the time of boarding.

While a tackle box is a fine choice if you're packing for multiple mouths, it might be more convenient to carry your charcuterie in something smaller, like disposable take out trays, paper to-go food boxes, or bento boxes.