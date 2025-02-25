Don't Forget To Pack Your Charcuterie Board The Next Time You Fly
There is a reason why Gordon Ramsay admits that he never eats airplane food: It's notoriously bad. Yes, airplane food is getting a little better, but these improvements are largely limited to business and first class seats. Filling your hungry belly at the airport isn't much better. Aside from the high prices you pay for convenience, the food is often subpar. So, what's the solution for a high quality, great tasting meal? Well, you can certainly bring your own — and we're not just talking about a PB&J with a bag of potato chips. How about a charcuterie board instead?
Bring your bougie side to the skies by packing your favorite meats, cheeses, and crackers — all of which are totally approved by the TSA. A 2021 Instagram post from the TSA showed a plastic tackle box filled to the brim with foods you might find on any given charcuterie board, along with the government agency's stamp of approval. Naturally, there are still rules to follow, which the TSA lays out on its website. In a nutshell, solid cheeses, solid chocolate, cooked seafood, meat, vegetables, cured meats, crackers, bread, dried fruit, fresh fruit (Some restrictions apply), hard boiled eggs, and nuts are all allowed to fly the friendly skies. You can keep it all chilled with a gel ice pack, as long as that pack is frozen solid at the time of boarding.
While a tackle box is a fine choice if you're packing for multiple mouths, it might be more convenient to carry your charcuterie in something smaller, like disposable take out trays, paper to-go food boxes, or bento boxes.
Other treats you can bring on the plane
Other charcuterie staples that don't exactly count as solid foods are still allowed on the plane as well. But these must meet security screening criteria for liquids; In other words, you can bring up to 3.4 ounces with you. These types of items might include creamy cheeses, dips and spreads, honey, jam and jelly, and oil and vinegar. If it can be easily spread or poured, consider it a liquid and make sure it fits the weight criteria. You can pack these in small plastic or silicone containers intended for dressings — just make sure the lids are secure.
You should also be mindful that you'll be in close quarters with a lot of people during your flight, so consider the aromas of whatever you pack. Stinky Limburger cheese sandwiches are not okay, ever. Even blue cheese is questionable. Instead, opt for cheese that doesn't smell terribly strong. And, as much as you may love smoked trout, it's probably not the best idea to pack a tinned fish board for your flight. (Recirculated air, remember?) Onions and strong-smelling pickles should also be left on the cutting room floor. Once you're cleared to use your tray table, lay out your napkin, purchase a mini bottle of wine, and lean into being the complete envy of your fellow passengers.