Gordon Ramsay's Opinion On Airplane Food Is Just What We Expected

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous figures in the culinary world. The celebrity chef boasts 88 restaurants worldwide, 17 Michelin stars throughout his career (the third highest of any chef in history), and appearances on multiple food-related reality shows. It's not just Ramsay's talent in the kitchen that has made him a household name, but also his notoriously grumpy personality and penchant for telling it like it is. This is why we trust him when he says he would never eat airplane food. In a 2017 interview with Refinery29, Ramsay stated that because he'd worked in the airline industry for a decade, he did not trust the meals that were served in the sky.

While he didn't give specifics, the chef did reference his insider knowledge about how old the food was and the places it had gone through. It's no secret that most of what we eat on a plane has been reheated in a microwave after being frozen for who knows how long. But his statement does make us wonder where exactly the food has been. Experts have pointed out that flight attendants don't always wash their hands before touching food items (like ice) and that certain foods have questionable high-altitude food safety. To make matters worse, hygiene might not be the only problem related to airplane meals.