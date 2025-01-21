How Limburger Sandwiches Became A Stinky Staple In Wisconsin

If you've heard anything about the great state of Wisconsin, it's either because of the Green Bay Packers or delicious cheese. Not only is Wisconsin the blue cheese capital of America, this state is the largest cheese manufacturer in the world. Cheese-making in Wisconsin began in the mid-1800s when European immigrants brought their production skills to the United States. As such, a whole host of cheese-centric dishes, like fried cheese curds, Milwaukee-style pizza, and, of course, the Limburger sandwich, became a quintessential part of the cuisine in Wisconsin.

For those who've tried Limburger cheese, you'll know it doesn't fall in the mild category. Its taste is nearly as pungent as its smell, and there's no middle ground between the love and hate it gets. Adding to the bold flavor profile of this creamy, aged, washed-rind cheese are the typical accompaniments of rye bread, brown mustard, and raw onions. The sandwich originated in the early 1900s from German immigrants who wanted a delicious and affordable meal to pair with a beer. Though not quite as popular as it was then, this is still classic brewpub fare in some parts of Wisconsin — it's often paired with a dark brew and a breath mint.