How Limburger Sandwiches Became A Stinky Staple In Wisconsin
If you've heard anything about the great state of Wisconsin, it's either because of the Green Bay Packers or delicious cheese. Not only is Wisconsin the blue cheese capital of America, this state is the largest cheese manufacturer in the world. Cheese-making in Wisconsin began in the mid-1800s when European immigrants brought their production skills to the United States. As such, a whole host of cheese-centric dishes, like fried cheese curds, Milwaukee-style pizza, and, of course, the Limburger sandwich, became a quintessential part of the cuisine in Wisconsin.
For those who've tried Limburger cheese, you'll know it doesn't fall in the mild category. Its taste is nearly as pungent as its smell, and there's no middle ground between the love and hate it gets. Adding to the bold flavor profile of this creamy, aged, washed-rind cheese are the typical accompaniments of rye bread, brown mustard, and raw onions. The sandwich originated in the early 1900s from German immigrants who wanted a delicious and affordable meal to pair with a beer. Though not quite as popular as it was then, this is still classic brewpub fare in some parts of Wisconsin — it's often paired with a dark brew and a breath mint.
The history of Limburger cheese
Years before the Limburger sandwich became a staple in Wisconsin, Limburger cheese was first made across the pond by monks in a region between present-day Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. However, it was Swiss immigrants that actually brought this style of cheese to Green County. Specifically, Rudolph Benkerts is credited as being the first to make it stateside in 1867.
The demand for this pungent European cheese rose, and production reached its peak in 1930, with at least 100 cheese factories making Limburger in Wisconsin. However, the cheese lost a lot of popularity during Prohibition, because what is a Limburger sandwich without beer? Today, only one factory remains in Wisconsin — the Chalet Cheese Cooperative. However, you can also find this bold product from Williams Cheese Company in Linwood, Michigan; Oak Grove Dairy in Ontario, Canada; and various producers back in the area of Europe where this funky cheese originally came from.