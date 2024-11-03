The Truly Ancient Origins Of Fried Cheese Curds

Being from the Midwest, I can tell you that fried cheese curds are practically their own food group, and they are not to be mistaken for mozzarella sticks. Nearly every restaurant or bar you walk into in any given city will have them as an appetizer, and usually, the serving sizes are generous. It's customary to try them if you're an out-of-towner because there's nothing quite like them anywhere else.

I've always thought cheese curds originated from Wisconsin, also known as "America's Dairyland," but apparently, their history lands on international turf. In ancient Rome, Romans indulged in a dish called globuli. Globuli's ingredients included cheese curds, semolina flour, olive oil, and honey. The cheese curds were coated in the flour, fried in the oil, and topped with the honey, which sounds very familiar and, shall I say, appetizing. As surprised as I am to learn this, I'm just glad someone created cheese curds.