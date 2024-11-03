The Truly Ancient Origins Of Fried Cheese Curds
Being from the Midwest, I can tell you that fried cheese curds are practically their own food group, and they are not to be mistaken for mozzarella sticks. Nearly every restaurant or bar you walk into in any given city will have them as an appetizer, and usually, the serving sizes are generous. It's customary to try them if you're an out-of-towner because there's nothing quite like them anywhere else.
I've always thought cheese curds originated from Wisconsin, also known as "America's Dairyland," but apparently, their history lands on international turf. In ancient Rome, Romans indulged in a dish called globuli. Globuli's ingredients included cheese curds, semolina flour, olive oil, and honey. The cheese curds were coated in the flour, fried in the oil, and topped with the honey, which sounds very familiar and, shall I say, appetizing. As surprised as I am to learn this, I'm just glad someone created cheese curds.
When the cheese curd first appeared in the Midwest
Our ancestors have been making cheese from milk for thousands of years, but the state of Wisconsin did not begin producing cheese until the 1800s. By the 20th century, Wisconsin became the largest cheese producer in the U.S., and today, the state produces over 2 billion pounds of cheese per year. Midwesterners love their fried food, but it's a little murky when the first fried cheese curd was consumed. It's said they made their "official" entrance at the Minnesota State Fair in 1975. Since then, people have flocked to this fair to try the craziest fried food imaginable. Fried ranch dressing, anyone?
Other regions in the U.S. have quickly adopted the idea that cheese curds are a must-have on their menus, even fast food chains like Culver's. Since moving to the Pacific Northwest, I've noticed that more restaurants have cheese curds on their menu. Lucky for me and other fellow Midwesterners, we can now have a bite of home away from home.