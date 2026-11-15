14 Twix Bars From Around The World, Ranked Worst To Best

Twix is one of the most delicious candy bars on the planet, and a word that's literally a joy to say. In case you were wondering, it's a loose portmanteau of the words "twin" and "sticks." Like many great things like shoes, Kit Kats, and peas in a pod, they come in pairs. The U.K. division of Mars first introduced them to the world in 1967, and the U.S. didn't even get its first blessed bite until a trial run in 1976. In 1979, Twix found a permanent place on our shelves, and then forever in our hearts.

Twix has been name-dropped in songs by T.I., Pharrell,and The Undertones, and been on the lips of such beloved characters as Phil Dunphy on "Modern Family," Nelson on "The Simpsons," and Mr. Mackey on "South Park." Poor George Costanza almost lost his mind trying to wrangle "the only candy bar with a cookie crunch" out of a vending machine in "Seinfeld" (via YouTube).

By the end of the 1970s, the 1970s Mars factory in Slough, England was churning out twin Twix bars for over 100 countries worldwide. While Twix was going strong, every smash hit deserves a sequel, and for its first ever variant, Mars introduced Twix Peanut Butter in 1981. While we've sadly lost that item to the flavor graveyard, many other Twix variations have been introduced, not only in its birth country and the U.S., but around the globe.

The Takeout was curious to find out what they all tasted like, and while we were at it, to figure out which Twix is the Twixtiest of them all. We did this for posterity, for humanity, and for the love of Twix.