14 Twix Bars From Around The World, Ranked Worst To Best
Twix is one of the most delicious candy bars on the planet, and a word that's literally a joy to say. In case you were wondering, it's a loose portmanteau of the words "twin" and "sticks." Like many great things like shoes, Kit Kats, and peas in a pod, they come in pairs. The U.K. division of Mars first introduced them to the world in 1967, and the U.S. didn't even get its first blessed bite until a trial run in 1976. In 1979, Twix found a permanent place on our shelves, and then forever in our hearts.
Twix has been name-dropped in songs by T.I., Pharrell,and The Undertones, and been on the lips of such beloved characters as Phil Dunphy on "Modern Family," Nelson on "The Simpsons," and Mr. Mackey on "South Park." Poor George Costanza almost lost his mind trying to wrangle "the only candy bar with a cookie crunch" out of a vending machine in "Seinfeld" (via YouTube).
By the end of the 1970s, the 1970s Mars factory in Slough, England was churning out twin Twix bars for over 100 countries worldwide. While Twix was going strong, every smash hit deserves a sequel, and for its first ever variant, Mars introduced Twix Peanut Butter in 1981. While we've sadly lost that item to the flavor graveyard, many other Twix variations have been introduced, not only in its birth country and the U.S., but around the globe.
The Takeout was curious to find out what they all tasted like, and while we were at it, to figure out which Twix is the Twixtiest of them all. We did this for posterity, for humanity, and for the love of Twix.
14. Twix Sabor Torta de Limão/Lime Pie (Brazil)
Chocolate and ... lime. The idea seems so ... foreign. That's why I've never really heard of such a thing until I encountered Twix Sabor Torta de Limão, which came into Brazil's orbit in 2025. While I'm not fluent in Portuguese, the ingredients don't appear to contain any sort of actual lime, juice, or purée, just an unspecified flavoring.
As I approached this one, I expected something as green as its beautifully calming packaging, or at least a really strong citrusy aroma. Perhaps I should have been thankful that neither came to pass. Sadly, it went downhill as soon as it was tasting time. One of the worst variations of chocolate candies I've ever tried was an orange Kit Kat in the U.K., and this lime-infused one comes close to matching it. Luckily, the lime is more like a pinch than a squeeze, but nonetheless, lime and chocolate are about as good a pair as Henry VIII and five of his six wives.
13. Twix Sabor Torta de Morango/Strawberry Pie (Brazil)
Not only are the parties wild in Brazil, but apparently so are the flavors they line their chocolate bars with. In 2025, Mars Wrigley down there introduced a strawberry pie and a key lime pie version of Snickers and Twix. The strawberry I get as a concept, as it's one of the only natural fruits that pairs perfectly with chocolate. Like its limey pal, this Twix didn't seem to contain any actual strawberry in its make-up.
While its lime brethren kept their jarring flavor a secret from the eye and nose, this strawberry one came through with flying colors. Taking a peek inside the bar, the usual suspects were there, and punctuated by a little sliver of what looked like a dab of still fruit jelly. Taking a whiff, my nostrils were filled with the noxious odor of faux strawberry. After several bites, it reminded me of a jelly ring. Maybe that's up your alley, but it's not mine. Its only saving grace is that it's not the lime one.
12. Twix Triplo Chocolate/Triple Chocolate (Brazil)
Twix is all about pairs, but its flavor is a triad. Everyone loves more chocolate, but sometimes double the chocolate isn't nearly enough. That was obviously the case with Mars Brazil when it first introduced a Twix Triplo Chocolate in 2009.
The interior of this Twix could have been a spin-off of the naughty E.L. James novels, called "Fifty Shades of Brown." It almost looked like a Milky Way trapped in the body of a Twix. A bite confirmed its chocolaty attributes in triplicate, with the cookie making the strongest push of the bunch. It almost tasted like a Cocoa Puff, but in a non-ball shape. This flavor delivered on its triple chocolate promises, but was almost too chocolate-forward, and in turn, lost its way as a Twix bar. Part of Twix's charm is providing multiple tastes at once, rather than one taste in multiple forms. Perhaps a double chocolate Twix would have sufficed.
11. Twix Frosted Cookie (2027)
I borrowed Doc Brown's time machine and ventured to 2027 to try the yet-to-be-released confection by Mars: Twix Frosted Cookie. It has a shortbread cookie base and replaces the caramel creme with one that leans into the realm of vanilla flavoring.
Cutting this one open, the color of the creme matched its intended flavoring — an off-white, almost muted hue. Taking a bite, the usual lovely Twix textures rang true, but I'm not sure the creme held up its end of the bargain. The vanilla flavoring got a little lost butting up against the chocolate. I'm not sure what to make of it. It's totally edible, but the vanilla flavoring doesn't seem to make any kind of splash. And I can't figure out what would make it taste "frosted." Marshmallow? Birthday cake icing? Maybe an inverse would have worked, where the outside was white chocolate, and the creme was chocolate flavored.
10. Twix Cocada/Coconut (Brazil)
Coconut and chocolate have long been a pair but, for me, the combination is an acquired taste. Judging by Halloween bags filled with untouched mini bars of Mounds and Almond Joy, I feel I'm not alone. In 2026, Mars Brazil decided to take a chance on layering coconut flavoring between the signature chocolate and cookie bar, debuting alongside the Banoffee flavor.
Even though I enter all taste tests with an open mind and mouth, I had reservations about this one. While it looked like a standard Twix outside and in, with a chocolatey lead smell, once I got to the middle, it was giving off Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion vibes. Munching this Twix, I came around to liking it one bite at a time. The coconut flavoring was subtle, and combined with the chocolate and cookie, it almost came off as a copycat of the Girl Scout Samoa cookie. That's high praise, especially from someone who wouldn't even mount a Mounds into my mouth.
9. Twix Snickerdoodle (U.S.)
Snickerdoodle is a cookie flavor that always emits warm and overly cinnamon-sugary vibes. Like salted caramel, it seems to be a flavor that's popping up more and more. Twix started noodling with this flavor in 2025, and The Takeout tried it upon release with not so wonderful things to report. This was my first go with it, and I tried to ignore criticism or even praise from other channels.
I held the Twix Snickerdoodle like a mini cigar and ran it up and down my nostrils. While the chocolate coating has a strong smell, wisps of cinnamon could be detected below the surface. Out of all the Twix variants, this one perhaps had the most striking flavor profile. It was totally not messing around with its snickerdoodle-ness, which packed a flavor punch with every bite. There was a lot of brown sugar and cinnamon going on. While good for a few bites, it's perhaps not one I need a full bar of, let alone two.
8. Twix Salted Caramel (U.S.)
Salted caramel became such a faddy flavor in the late 2000s, with the umlaut-y Häagen-Dazs and Starbucks leading the charge. European Twix jumped on board the flavor at some point, before the U.K. followed suit in 2020, and the U.S. a year later. When it comes to candy, I personally don't keep tabs on sodium numbers, but in comparison to the standard issue Twix, the Salted Caramel version upped the ante with almost double the amount per serving.
While there were plenty of flashy foil packages among these 14 Twix bars, the one with the most curious color was the aquamarine blue of Salted Caramel. I guess a white was taken, and since this isn't a mashup with Morton's Salt, navy blue was also out of the question. Anywho, this is a fine bar. It tastes like a Twix with, guess what, a dash of salt. Despite that higher sodium count, it's used in a restrained manner to season a Twix, and not turn it into a batch of McDonald's fries.
7. Twix Banoffee (Brazil)
Bananas are awesome. Toffee is even more awesome. In 1971, British restaurateur Nigel Mackenzie and chef Ian Dowding brought the two together in a magical pie named with a portmanteau of the two: banoffee. In 2026, Mars Brazil borrowed it for a Twix flavor, complete with a beautifully stark yellow package.
Like its Brazilian buddies strawberry and coconut, Twix Banoffee came on strong in the smell department. It reeked of unappealing artificial banana flavor. That's usually a nonstarter for me as banana-flavored candies, from Runts to Now and Laters to Laffy Taffy, are usually just straight up the worst. Little did I know that all artificial banana flavoring was missing was to be surrounded by chocolate and served on an awesome cookie. While its taste didn't exactly align with the genuine article, it did remind me of a frozen-chocolate covered banana, but in candy bar form. This works, and it's now on my list to buy as soon as I touch down in Rio de Janeiro.
6. Twix Cookies & Creme (U.S)
In 1990, Twix dropped two flavors to the American public: Chocolate Fudge and Cookies-n-Creme. Today, only the latter one, with Oreo-like attributes, is still for sale, although it dropped the "n" joiner for an ampersand.
Bite into this one, and you'll see something you don't often find in a Twix — a dark cookie. That's obviously by design, and it not only stands out visually, but also taste-wise. No other Twix showcases chocolate quite as well as this one. Yes, the Triple Chocolate had it in spades, but there was no counterbalance to make it an everyday contender. The balance here came from the creamy center, which itself had cookie pieces embedded. This complex treat is a treat, but if you prefer your cookies and creme lean more on vanilla, I'd recommend the best Hershey's bar ever: Cookies 'n' Creme.
5. Twix Hazelnut (Hungary)
Nutella is the gold standard when it comes to hazelnut-cocoa spreads. Before you get excited, there's no Twix x Nutella collaboration in existence. In the meantime, Twix Hazelnut is as close as we'll get. Not sure when the one Hungarian-produced bar in my possession first hit shelves, but the flavor launched in the U.K. in 2026, aiming to appeal to the tastes of the under-35 crowd.
I don't fall into that demographic, but I like new and old flavors, and all kinds of candy. While Twix shells smelled like nothing other than chocolate, the hazelnut flavoring was already earning its keep on the outside. It added a welcome bit of nuttiness to the affair, and gave me high hopes before even taking a bite. Of all the bars sampled, this had the gooiest filling, and oddly, the driest and most sandy cookie. The two opposing textures made for an odd coupling, but the pinch of hazelnut flavoring sealed the deal as a wonderful Twix flavor. Why is this one not on the U.S. roster? Can we trade Frosted Cookie to Hungary for its Hazelnut one?
4. Twix (Belgium)
Technically, the European Twix is the original as it debuted in the U.K. back in 1967, and was sold as Raider for a while in mainland Europe. The bar used for this ranking was manufactured by Mars in Belgium, and seemed to contain the usual Twix ingredients, as well as a fun sounding one — glucosestroop, which is Dutch for glucose syrup.
The coating didn't smell as chocolatey as the others, and almost had a rubbery aroma. Strangely, that wasn't off-putting, as it mattered little once I got around to eating it. Ultimately, it tasted like a Twix, checking all the right boxes. Its chocolate was smooth and milky. The caramel was thick and luscious. The cookie was crunchy and a delight to gnaw on. Telling it apart from the U.S. version was almost a Herculean feat. There wasn't a strong contrast, like stacking American Fanta Orange versus its Mexican and European equivalents, but my gut and my mouth told me this bar wasn't on par. Still, I'd be happy in Europe stuck with this old faithful Twix in hand.
3. Twix White (Sweden)
White chocolate is divisive, but enough people dig it enough to justify its existence. Following the success of coating the Whoppers-like candy Maltesers with white chocolate in 2003, two years later Mars did the same with Twix. The U.S. turned its Twix creamy white in 2016, but it's not a current roster member, leaving fans to find bars overseas. The one I had in hand hails from Sweden, although sadly I didn't have to travel there to acquire it.
I'll admit it, whether you want to call it chocolate or not, white chocolate is a white hot flavor to my heart and soul. This Twix White was a gorgeous sight. It looks like a log of it was covered in a polar bear's fur. With such a clear and clean look, the bar's veins stood out even more. Its taste is smooth and comforting: a rush of delicious vanilla flavoring and sweet sugar. While the Triple Chocolate one went too far and lost its Twix-ness, the White one approached from the opposite end of the spectrum. It may not exactly be Twix-like, but in the end, it was love at first bite for me, and this lust continued on until the very last one, too.
2. Twix Crispy Rolls (U.K.)
A Milky Way in the U.K. isn't the same thing as it is in the U.S., as it is more like a 3 Musketeer bar. Alas, in 1996, its Milky Way gave way to a new form of enjoyment, where familiar flavors are housed in a wafer: Crispy Rolls. Flash forward to 2025, the Milky Way Crispy Rolls returned, and now joined by Bounty and Twix versions.
I had never had a Crispy Roll, wasn't a giant wafer fan, and initially, I almost omitted this one from the list because it didn't have that standard Twix shape. Had I done that I would have denied myself of one of the most delightful Twix forms the world has ever seen. Maybe a Twix doesn't have to look like an actual Twix to be utterly Twix-tastic. These Crispy Rolls proved it. They are a whole different breed — light and airy, with a perfect soft crunch and sweet filling. I already have visions for my next taste as the perfect partner to a hot cup of coffee. I'm all in on Crispy Rolls now. I want one made out of my favorite candy bar — a Whatchamacallit.
1. Twix (U.S.)
Twix briefly debuted in the U.S. in 1976, and then stayed for good after 1979. The ingredients have changed since, but the bar still unites the powers of milk chocolate, sugar, flour, skim milk, salt, and cocoa to this day.
After traveling the globe through 12 other variations and the European version of Twix, I ended up back where I started — with the perfection of a good old Twix. Again, it was hard to separate this one from the European one, but the chocolate was lusher, the caramel more comelier, and the cookie so correctly crunchier. It added up to be not only the best Twix, but one of the greatest candy bars of all time. I still welcome new flavors, but they will always be hard pressed to top the original. In fact, the only way I can see something being better than the original is if two Twix bars were stacked on top of one another and taken together in one giant bite. Keep up the great work Twix!?
Methodology
To be considered for this ranking, all a Twix flavor had to do was reside on planet earth, and be available for tasting at the time of publication in fall 2026. Excluded from this test were any Twix products that weren't in bar form, like Twix Bits or the U.K.'s Caramel Centre cookies. Although delicious, we also told the Twix Ice Cream Bar to chill out with all the other candy ice cream bars in the freezer section. Some flavors were acquired in stores, like the incredible Economy Candy in New York City, while others were purchased online, with some bars literally crossing international borders to make their way into my hands. All the flavors sold in the United States, including the new flavor Frosted Cookie, which doesn't even hit stores until early 2027, were supplied by the manufacturer at no cost.
The initial round of taste testing was conducted in one sitting, with a group of eight people, ranging in age from 7 to 77. The opinions and feedback of the group were noted, then I held my own second round of taste testing on a different day to draw my own conclusions and render the final order of the ranking.
The final results revolve around solely my own opinions and tastes, past experiences with Twix, and more than four decades of gobbling up chocolate and candy bars. The criteria considered to finalize the ranking were taste, appearance, smell, structure, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, Twix-edness, and ultimately, which one you should grab over the other.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.