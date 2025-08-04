Our Favorite Hazelnut Cocoa Spread Is The Gold Standard

It was 1998 when I first traveled to Europe. Over the course of three weeks, my school group and I visited five countries, including Italy. I remember sitting down to a continental breakfast the morning after we arrived in Rome. There was coffee, bread, little crunchy toasts, butter, jam, and something called Nutella, which I'd never seen or heard of before. I spread it on my bread and my palate changed forever. Why had chocolate hazelnut spread never been in my life before? Shortly after, Nutella became extraordinarily popular in the United States. Many companies began making their own brands of sweet, nutty, chocolatey goodness. We, of course, wanted to see how some of them compared to each other, so one of our tasters set out on a blind taste test of four hazelnut cocoa spreads. It's no surprise that the original Nutella set the standard as the best.

Early American advertisements for the spread suggested it was a nutritious option for breakfast, but Nutella is nowhere near being a healthy food. Sure, there's hazelnuts and cocoa in it, but there's also a high amount of sugar and palm oil. Still, it's a satisfyingly creamy, rich, sweet treat that can be spread on toast, pancakes, and pastries or eaten right out of the jar. Other brands our taste tester tried proved too oily and not as balanced in flavor. The Italian-born Nutella is divisive, but in the world of chocolate nut spreads, it still reigns supreme.