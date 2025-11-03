When Ordering Wendy's New Snickerdoodle Fusion Frosty, Choose Your Flavor Wisely

Wendy's dropped new some new seasonal Frosty flavors today, and guess what? They're not pumpkin spice (thank God). This new flavor still contains a warm spice profile, however, because it's inspired by a cookie style that I often see on dessert tables during fall: snickerdoodle. You've got multiple types of Frosty available in this lineup. The Snickerdoodle Frosty Swirl includes your choice of vanilla or chocolate Frosty with a snickerdoodle sauce swirl, while the Snickerdoodle Frosty Fusion includes your choice of vanilla or chocolate Frosty with that same snickerdoodle swirl and some snickerdoodle cookies crumbled on top. Apparently snickerdoodles are hot this year; Twix even released a limited-edition Snickerdoodle flavor earlier this summer.

I live right around the corner from a Wendy's location, so I ambled on over around lunchtime to go try all of them. You know, for science. I wanted to see if this flavor would cheerfully remind me of the holidays that are right around the corner, or if I should have saved my (er, the office's) hard-earned money for Christmas gifts instead.