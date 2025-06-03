Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar Review: A Cinnamon-Infused Flavor That Crumbles
Mars is releasing a fascinating new spin on the iconic classic Twix (whose name really means "twin sticks"), and of course, I wanted in on the details. The Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is an interesting blend of flavors, leaving fans of the classic version antsy with anticipation. But will this cinnamon-flavored cookie bar achieve the cozy vibes it seeks to evoke?
Honestly, I'm headed into my review of the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar with mixed emotions. Having recently sampled limited-edition Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos (which were amazing, by the way), I'm hoping the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is yet another creative twist on a nostalgically classic snack. Still, the idea of cinnamon flavors infusing what I already consider the perfect chocolate-covered candy bar doesn't excite me. Admittedly, I'm a person who tends to resist change. And while cinnamon and caramel do seem like a winning combination, I'm wondering how well Mars will pull this one off, and whether or not I'll love the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar as much as I do the original.
There's only one way to find out. Join me as I uncover the facts about the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar you're dying to know, including how much it'll cost, and when it will be released. Then, stay tuned as I reveal my honest thoughts on whether or not Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is worth the sample. Let's jump in.
What is a Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar?
The new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is a subtle twist on an old classic, infusing the already familiar flavors of chocolate and caramel with cinnamon sugar, making for a truly unique snickerdoodle-inspired combo. In a recent press release, Mars describes the new candy bar as a "trendy" take on traditional Twix flavor, and states that it has confidence that the new release will quickly become a fan favorite.
The Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar, which features snickerdoodle-flavored caramel, comes in two sizes: The single at 1.4 ounces, and the share size, which comes in double proportions at 2.8 ounces. Oddly, the bar doesn't appear to have cinnamon listed among its ingredients, which comes as a surprise. Instead, the bar vaguely cites natural and artificial flavors as part of its ingredients list, leading me to wonder what exactly was used to flavor the Twix Snickerdoodle.
Anyway, Twix Snickerdoodle is a limited-time offering. Which means that those of you wishing to sample it should do so quickly once it's released — because there's no telling how quickly the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar will be yanked from store shelves.
When will Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar be released, and how much does it cost?
The Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar hits shelves July 2025, although its exact date hasn't been announced at the time of publication. And although I'm glad this hot new release occurs earlier in the year, I can't help but wonder if this warm and cozy snickerdoodle-inspired flavor might've proved even more appealing if released in the fall or winter.
As for pricing, the cost of the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar will vary; we spoke with the company, which states that pricing is up to individual retailers and, therefore, cannot be predicted in advance. Still, since the standard-sized Twix bar currently goes for $1.57 at our local Walmart, and the "shareable" size for $2.54, I'd imagine the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar wouldn't cost too much more than that. But just remember that limited-edition grabs like these do often come with a stiffer price tag, so don't be surprised if you find yourself paying a smidge more than for the original classic.
Where can I buy a Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar?
Mars hasn't specified the exact locations where the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar will be sold, though the company confirms that you will be able to snag this chocolate, caramel, and cinnamon candy bar at most convenience, value, and grocery stores nationwide. The company also mentioned that Walmart may see expanded availability later on in the year, though the brand didn't specify when or for how long.
All in all, I'd imagine you could pick up the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar at common retailers like Target, CVS, Walgreens, and even Amazon, especially since these are the stores specifically mentioned on the Twix website as carrying the classic variety. I've even seen the limited-edition Twix Cookies & Creme Cookie Bar as well as the Twix Cookie Dough Bar sold on Amazon recently, despite my prior belief that those flavors might be among the discontinued chocolate candies we'll never see again. Thus, you never know where the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar might crop up — or for how long.
How does Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar taste?
I figured it'd come to this; Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar isn't my favorite. Upon first bite, I was met with an overwhelming flavor of cinnamon — and not the enjoyably mild type of cinnamon one might associate with snickerdoodle cookies, either. It was artificially potent, and the flavor lingered on my tongue long after I'd finished the bar.
Usually, a snickerdoodle cookie embodies the flavor of a sugar cookie (swap granulated sugar for brown sugar for a twist on the usual sugar cookie flavor) that's been lightly essenced with cinnamon and vanilla flavor — at least, that's how my taste buds interpret it. Sadly, that isn't quite what's happening here. The Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar instead offers strong cinnamon flavor alongside chocolate and caramel, all of which give the Twix Snickerdoodle a distinct yet totally different vibe, just as I assumed it would.
On the bright side, the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar at least maintains its deliciously crispy inner cookie and delightfully rich caramel combination, yielding an impeccable texture that only a fresh Twix bar could. Still, I couldn't help but be a bit disappointed — though not gross, this Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar certainly isn't anything I'd liken to the nostalgic flavor of a snickerdoodle cookie.
Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar wasn't anything too special
Given its name, I was hoping Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar would taste more like, well, snickerdoodle. Instead, it had the flavor of a Twix bar heavily infused with artificial cinnamon.
Is it surprising? No. Given the traditional makeup of a Twix bar, I'd imagine it would be difficult to achieve any real snickerdoodle flavor when using chocolate and caramel as a base. Even Lindt Lindor knows that, with its rendition of the snickerdoodle truffle flavor (one of the many Lindt Lindor truffle flavors we've tried) that starts with white chocolate, rather than milk chocolate.
That said, I won't pretend that the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is horrible. Actually, if you like cinnamon (and I mean, really, really like cinnamon), then this could be the chocolate bar for you. As for me, I think the cinnamon does more to detract from the flavorful harmony of the traditional chocolate and caramel union than it does to complement it. Even so, fans of the classic Twix bar can still expect to get that same winning decadent caramel, milk chocolate, and crispy cookie combination. Which makes the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar still bearable, even if it doesn't exactly capture the snickerdoodle cookie essence I hoped it would.
Methodology
The Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar was sent to me by the company as part of an unbiased review. The thoughts expressed in this post are my own. As always, pricing and availability may vary.