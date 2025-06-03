Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar Review: A Cinnamon-Infused Flavor That Crumbles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mars is releasing a fascinating new spin on the iconic classic Twix (whose name really means "twin sticks"), and of course, I wanted in on the details. The Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is an interesting blend of flavors, leaving fans of the classic version antsy with anticipation. But will this cinnamon-flavored cookie bar achieve the cozy vibes it seeks to evoke?

Honestly, I'm headed into my review of the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar with mixed emotions. Having recently sampled limited-edition Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos (which were amazing, by the way), I'm hoping the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is yet another creative twist on a nostalgically classic snack. Still, the idea of cinnamon flavors infusing what I already consider the perfect chocolate-covered candy bar doesn't excite me. Admittedly, I'm a person who tends to resist change. And while cinnamon and caramel do seem like a winning combination, I'm wondering how well Mars will pull this one off, and whether or not I'll love the new Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar as much as I do the original.

There's only one way to find out. Join me as I uncover the facts about the Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar you're dying to know, including how much it'll cost, and when it will be released. Then, stay tuned as I reveal my honest thoughts on whether or not Twix Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar is worth the sample. Let's jump in.