Here's What Happens If You Use Brown Sugar In Sugar Cookies

However, there is some chemistry involved in the difference between brown sugar and granulated sugar recipes, and it has to do with air and moisture. Sugar cookie recipes ask you to "cream" the sugar and butter together which adds air to the dough when you mix the two ingredients. This step is crucial: It helps the cookies rise once the baking soda is added to the dough. The extra air from the creaming step is enough to obtain a thick, puffy cookie that still holds its shape.

Brown sugar reacts differently because the acidity of molasses reacts with the baking soda to make the cookie thicker and puffier. This doesn't happen with the granulated variety, as it is neutral and thus has no reaction with the baking soda. That's also why the cookies produced with white sugar are crispier, thinner, and denser.

Brown sugar also locks in more moisture from the rest of the dough. While baking, less water escapes through steam, producing a chewier cookie. White sugar, on the other hand, allows the steam to be released while baking to create a crisper cookie. When using brown sugar in the cookie recipe, roll the dough to a thickness that's slightly less than the standard quarter of an inch. This will help mitigate the puffiness. However, you may need to experiment with the thickness of the dough to see what happens to the brown sugar cookie after baking. But whatever you do, don't use powdered sugar as a substitute: You'll end up with a disappointingly cake-like consistency.