The Fall Food Trend Anthony Bourdain Wanted To See 'Drowned In Its Own Blood'

Anthony Bourdain rarely minced words. Whether he was talking about his favorite fast food chain, dumb food fads, or his frenemy Guy Fieri, he told it like it was. And few modern food trends earned his ire quite like the pumpkin spice latte. To him, pumpkin spice wasn't just a seasonal flavor; it was a symbol of everything wrong with American consumerism. His distaste for the now-ubiquitous fall beverage was well-documented. In a popular Reddit post, Bourdain delivered one of his most memorable jabs at Starbucks' seasonal hit: "I would like to see the pumpkin spice craze drowned in its own blood. Quickly."

It's not that he especially hated the flavors of cinnamon and allspice. For Bourdain, it was about the meaning (or meaninglessness) behind it all. While he certainly wasn't a stranger to indulgences, he couldn't stomach the artificiality and predictability that the PSL brought with it every autumn.

Pumpkin spice (which often doesn't include actual pumpkin) is a pre-mixed blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and ginger. Obviously, Bourdain had tasted all of these in his lifetime, just in very different contexts. And for Bourdain, context mattered. He celebrated food that told a story and carried the imprint of places and people. A mass-produced, overly sweetened latte with synthetic syrups and vague "fall vibes" definitely didn't qualify. He may well have classified PSL fans alongside entitled elite Yelpers critiquing restaurants.