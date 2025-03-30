Anthony Bourdain Seriously Despised A Popular Restaurant Reviewing Website

Anthony Bourdain was always known for his outspoken personality, both when it came to his appreciation for things he enjoyed, like the Waffle House breakfast chain, and when it came to things he generally detested, like the many inauthentic food trends of the 2010s. However, one thing above all else that Bourdain was quick to push back against was modern food critics and the websites and guides that housed them, such as Yelp, a website he was not afraid to verbally attack whenever he was given the chance to do so.

The most notable of Anthony Bourdain's slams of Yelp came in 2017 when he spoke with Business Insider about the website and phone application. In this discussion, Bourdain lamented how much Yelp and its user base worsened restaurant culture as it became more popular. "There's really no worse, or lower human being than an elite Yelper," Bourdain expressed, "They're universally loathed by chefs everywhere. They are the very picture of entitled, negative energy. They're bad for chefs, they're bad for restaurants."