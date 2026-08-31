The Definitive Orange Soda Brand Ranking You've Been Needing

The magical juice of an orange has always made it worth enjoying. Orangeade entered the lexicon by the dawn of the 18th century as people mixed orange juice with a sweetener and water. Later, carbonated beverages with syrups became popular and "orange soda" was sold as a perfect drink for summer that was, as the News-Democrat noted in 1888, "pleasant to the taste and soothing to the stomach." The dawn of the 20th century saw the rise of name-brand orange sodas, with Crush, Nehi, Nesbitt's, and Fanta becoming familiar favorites. Now, there are dozens of orange sodas on shelves. The Takeout wanted to figure out which was truly the best.

To qualify, the beverage had to be currently available for sale and marketed as an orange soda. Excluded from consideration were orange-cream sodas (although some in the list snuck in some vanilla flavoring), diet or zero-sugar versions of represented products, prebiotic or probiotic ones, seltzers, and others that fall outside the traditional soda category. While I would have loved to have tried every orange soda in existence that fits this bill, I ended up with 29 to wrap my hands around, with all these bright young things vying for my love and attention.