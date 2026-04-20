14 Regional Cocktails From Across The US You Need To Try

There are a lot of classic cocktails that you can simply walk into any bar and order, and the bartender will reliably know how to quickly throw that cocktail together with ease. Dirty martini? Manhattan? Old fashioned? You want it. You got it.

However, the cocktail world is far vaster than the classics and, just like there are certain foods or ingredients that are staples exclusively within particular cities or states, there are also cocktails that have only caught on within certain geographic boundaries. These are cocktails that, if you were to try to order them in, say, an average hotel bar in New York City, the bartender is probably going to just look at you in confusion. That said, just because not everyone knows about these cocktails yet, and they haven't been embraced on a national, widespread scale, that doesn't mean that they're not every bit as tasty as the classics.

Here are some great regional cocktails from across the United States that you need to try. Maybe you can convince your favorite local barkeep to add them to their repertoire, maybe you'll have to channel your own mixology skills at home — or maybe you might just need to start planning a quick getaway to these cocktails' hometowns.