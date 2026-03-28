This Creamy Mint Cocktail Was Once Popular Across The US, But Still Holds On In A Couple Places

If you were at a party, and someone asked if they could get you a soda, beer, or grasshopper, you'd probably be a little startled, but depending on where you live, it's not actually a strange offer. Grasshopper cocktails — a sweet, creamy, mint-chocolate flavored drink with a distinctive green color — have been stirred up since the late 1910s, but have lately been relegated to a regional treat. That's a pity, because they're essentially a Thin Mint Girl Scout cookie (or Trader Joe's copycat) in a glass, but you can still track them down in some spots, or make one yourself.

Grasshoppers, which are made with crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream, originated in New Orleans at a restaurant called Tujague's. While Tujague's has been serving the Crescent City since the 1850s, the grasshopper was first concocted in 1919 and became popular through the 1920s. Tujague's still serves them, and New Orleans remains one of two places where grasshoppers are found relatively easily on bar and restaurant menus. The other place is Wisconsin, where the "blended grasshopper" takes the dessert-like nature of the drink to the next level by using vanilla ice cream instead of cream.