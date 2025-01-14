The Trader Joe's Snack That Tastes Just Like A Girl Scout Cookie

It's a beautiful day when a snack lover discovers Trader Joe's. The Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars are a holiday item that has secured a top spot amongst Trader Joe's snack lovers for tasting exactly like a Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie. However, as a self-proclaimed Trader Joe's connoisseur, I'd say the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars knocks Thin Mints out of the park.

Both Dark Chocolate Mint Stars and Thin Mints are wafer cookies coated in chocolate, which alone is enough to make them at least somewhat alike. However, the cookies share much more than that on the ingredients list. From the cocoa powder to the peppermint oil, the only thing about these two taste bud pleasers that isn't similar is how they look.

It's no wonder the taste of the chocolate mint stars is so coveted by those who discover them, Thin Mints reign supreme as the most popular Girl Scout cookie in almost every state. Of course, the pure bliss of being able to purchase Girl Scout cookies is reserved for specific times of the year, depending on your region. This means that the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars are the perfect bite to fill the void left in your belly by Thin Mints — at least, for a short while.