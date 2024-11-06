The Beertini Is The Cocktail That's The Best Of Both Worlds

Evidence shows beer was first discovered by the age of Sumerians thousands of years ago, and today, there are hundreds of brands and beer styles, and more seem to be popping up at rapid speed. As the idea of beer has evolved, so have the various recipes to try and what to pair it with (think ginger ale for a shandy and lemonade for a Radler). Still, unless you're from a specific part of the U.S., you might be unfamiliar with a drink called a Beertini. A Beertini isn't quite as fancy as it sounds and doesn't require a cocktail shaker. All you need is two ingredients, and you're good to go.

First, you'll want to find a 12-ounce can of cold beer, preferably an American-style lager (think Coors Light or Bud Light). Pour the canned beer into a glass, preferably chilled. Finally, and most importantly, you'll need a jar of green olives. Scoop out 4 to 5 olives and put them in the glass of beer. If you like the brine taste, pour a dash of olive juice. The results? As you drink the beer, you'll notice it has a delightful salty taste, which is delicious and a quick addition to elevate your brewski.