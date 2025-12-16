The Oldest Steakhouses In The US

Trends in fine dining come and go, and tastes in restaurant food evolve and shift over time, but the steakhouse and its core menu remain steadfast, unchanging across many decades. The market and popularity for giant hunks of meat, cream-laden shareable sides, a decadent dessert, and perhaps a selection from the wine list or the bar, served in a classy environment, never die. We especially love those old, de facto tourist attractions, the places where steakhouse etiquette mistakes aren't tolerated, the service is impeccable, and many dishes are prepared tableside in a show-stopping display of hospitality and skill. America will never give up on its steakhouses; we love and treasure them too much and have done so for a very long time.

The most enduring steakhouses are almost living examples of American restaurant history. A handful are historic sites, more than just a business that cooks and serves strip steaks, ribeyes, and potatoes three different ways; they're legendary, and a meal there is an experience. The oldest steakhouses tend to be the best steakhouses, remaining open for 80, 90, or 100 years or more, the ones that established the tropes of that style of restaurant, influencing the best and worst steakhouse chains. Here are the oldest of the United States' longest-lasting steakhouses, as well as what makes them so special.