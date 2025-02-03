The Major Steakhouse Etiquette Mistake You're Probably Making

We live in a fairly casual society these days. People used to put on a suit and a tie just to go to a baseball game, hat and all. Not even a baseball cap, either — just a regular hat. When was the last time you saw someone wearing a regular hat? Nowadays, you can get away with wearing jeans in about 75% of all social interactions; heck, you can even get away with wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms to school. So when someone brings up a particular restaurant faux pas you hadn't heard about, it's tempting to roll your eyes. You put your napkin on your lap, kept your elbows off the table, and chewed with your mouth closed — what other arcane, fussy Emily Post rules must you obey?

Well, you don't have to do it, necessarily. The maitre d' isn't going to grab you by the ear and throw you out if you do it — and if they do, that doesn't sound like the kind of restaurant you'd want to frequent, anyway. But if you dine at a higher-end steakhouse (not like Texas Roadhouse or anything), it's generally not the best idea to cut all your meat at once.