Things You Should Never Say When Ordering A Drink At A Bar, According To Bartending Experts

You're at a new bar and ask the bartender to surprise you with something fun. Sigh. Not only a bit lazy, it borders on presumptuous to request a stranger to navigate the minefield of your preferences and serve up something you'll like. It's a lose-lose for everyone in the worst case scenario, especially if the busy bartender just slides some random shot across the counter. Luckily, there is a time and place to make spontaneity at the bar a rewarding experience (without making the bartender your enemy).

Think of your bartender as a skilled artisan who –– with the right prompts –– can work with your likes and dislikes to lead you to exciting new discoveries. Luke Slater admits that he loves it when clients ask him to surprise them. "But on this type of thing, I will always check first to see what they like, as I wouldn't want to waste a drink on someone and not have them enjoy it at all," he says. Give your bartender some direction and let them know what you're looking for, whether it's beer or wine, a mixed drink or straight pour, something sweet or dry, and, of course, specify if you have any aversions or allergies.

Slater points out that another appropriate moment to ask for a surprise drink is with food. "People love having a foodie experience, and pairing the food with the right drink can make it taste that much better."