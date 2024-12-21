Here's What The 'Press' In A Vodka Press Really Means

History is sometimes a fickle friend. In the context of decades-old cocktails, dusting off an ancient recipe book only scratches the surface of possibility. Sometimes, there's a slight paper trail or barely legible handwritten notes to provide guidance, leaving the viewer to piece together the information for a best-guess explanation. Thankfully, there's more clarity than ambiguity surrounding the origin and meaning of the "Press" in a Vodka Press.

The Vodka Press is a distant cousin of a popular Prohibition cocktail called the Presbyterian, which used equal parts club soda and ginger ale as its base. Most seasoned bartenders and cocktail historians believe the "Press" in a Vodka Press refers to the drink's slight variation of equal parts club soda (not to be confused with tonic water or seltzer) and lemon-lime soda, along with your choice of vodka. It's a simple, refreshing, thirst-quenching drink you can make any time of year, for any occasion.