Here's What The 'Press' In A Vodka Press Really Means
History is sometimes a fickle friend. In the context of decades-old cocktails, dusting off an ancient recipe book only scratches the surface of possibility. Sometimes, there's a slight paper trail or barely legible handwritten notes to provide guidance, leaving the viewer to piece together the information for a best-guess explanation. Thankfully, there's more clarity than ambiguity surrounding the origin and meaning of the "Press" in a Vodka Press.
The Vodka Press is a distant cousin of a popular Prohibition cocktail called the Presbyterian, which used equal parts club soda and ginger ale as its base. Most seasoned bartenders and cocktail historians believe the "Press" in a Vodka Press refers to the drink's slight variation of equal parts club soda (not to be confused with tonic water or seltzer) and lemon-lime soda, along with your choice of vodka. It's a simple, refreshing, thirst-quenching drink you can make any time of year, for any occasion.
Make a Vodka Press at Home
You only need a few ingredients to make a Vodka Press at home: your choice of vodka, lemon-lime soda, club soda, a few fresh lime wedges, some ice, and an appropriate cocktail glass, like a rocks glass.
Fill your glass with ice — at least half full, or three-quarters at most. Pour 2 ounces of vodka over the ice followed by 2 ounces of lemon-lime soda and 2 ounces of club soda. Squeeze a fresh lime wedge over everything, then gently stir the mixture with a spoon. Top your Vodka Press with an additional lime wedge for garnish (or two for those who like a little extra lime) and serve.
For variation, replace the plain vodka with a flavored vodka like lime or lemon. This will kick up the acidity a notch, but the sweetness of the lemon-lime soda provides the perfect balance. Enjoy your homemade Press!